MyWinners Launches New Website and Mobile App

Major platform upgrade expands access to regulated betting across the US

HAMDEN, Conn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading betting brand MyWinners has announced the launch of a new website and mobile app on January 27, delivering a major platform upgrade and boosting access to regulated pari-mutuel betting across the United States, with access to multi-million jackpots and thousands of live events every day.

The all-new MyWinners.com has been developed to provide a faster, richer, and more exciting betting experience for customers of the long-established betting brand, with a multi-million-dollar investment in technology, infrastructure, and user experience.

"The new platform is a major step forward for our Connecticut customers, with millions to be won every week on MyWinners.com" said Lisa Porteses, spokesperson for MyWinners. "We've rebuilt the platform to be faster, simpler, and more rewarding, giving bettors more ways to play and win across racing, jackpots, and live betting."

"Just as importantly, this launch reflects our long-term commitment to expanding MyWinners within regulated markets and investing in technology that customers can trust — the same principles that have guided MyWinners since our launch in 1996."

The platform offers betting on horse and greyhound racing, and the ever popular Jai Alai, with live streaming, enhanced form guides, and detailed statistics and insights to support informed betting. Customers can also access streamlined betting tools, instant cash deposits and withdrawals at all Winners venues across Connecticut, and ACH (where permitted), jackpot-style games, and simplified carryover betting.

As part of the launch, MyWinners is now available in 35 additional US states, with further expansion planned as legislation allows. This enables customers to access MyWinners across more jurisdictions while remaining within established regulatory frameworks.

Existing MyWinners customers will be among the first to gain access to the upgraded platform, with balances transferring automatically to the new system. Customers will be notified directly by MyWinners with instructions on how to activate their new account and access the new website and mobile app. Further details about the platform and what customers can expect are available through the MyWinners Help Center.

To experience the new MyWinners for yourself, go to app.mywinners.com, or download the MyWinners: Racing & Sports app for iOS or Android. You can also visit the MyWinners Help Center for help and support.

About MyWinners

Founded in Connecticut and trusted since 1996, MyWinners is a licensed and regulated provider of pari-mutuel wagering in the United States. The company offers online and phone betting services alongside a network of Winners off-track betting venues, providing access to live and simulcast racing, digital betting tools, and secure payment options across eligible US jurisdictions.

MyWinners is part of Sportech Venues, Inc., a leading operator of betting and gaming venues in the United States.