A major milestone - an evolution that reflects an unwavering commitment to growth, innovation and a global footprint

"We are motivated and devoted to reaching new heights that a Greek company has never conquered"

ATHENS, Greece, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An even more dynamic chapter in the evolution of MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals, was marked on Tuesday June 4th, as the company presented its new corporate brand and renewed corporate image. A major milestone - an evolution that reflects an unwavering commitment to growth, innovation and a global footprint.

MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals is now Metlen Energy & Metals

The message of MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals' evolution to Metlen Energy & Metals (Metlen), which is inextricably linked to the successful course of transformation in recent years, was conveyed by the Chairman and CEO of Metlen, Evangelos Mytilineos, at the company's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, which was held and voted by the shareholders, in the presence of employees, partners, analysts and journalists, as well as those who watched the event live from 40 countries where the Company operates in all five continents.

During the event, Mr. Mytilineos stated:

"It is a significant milestone, but also a challenging moment for me, as whichever name you choose after 115 years will not be like the previous one. MYTILINEOS has gained an emblematic character, something for which all of us are proud.

"As difficult as it is for me, as the company is like my third child, we are motivated and devoted to reaching new heights that a Greek company has never conquered. This sacrifice of the name - because in my heart it is like that - proves that if we are ready to move to such a drastic step, then nothing will stop us going forward."

Below you will find:

Video of the new identity: https://youtu.be/uNbgaTt898A

Video of the company's journey so far: https://youtu.be/QkPGqE7NmOo

Metlen:

Metlen Energy & Metals - evolution of MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals - is a multinational industrial and energy company, a leader in the metallurgy and energy industries, focused on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.492 billion and €1.014 billion, respectively. Metlen is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating the only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, Metlen offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company is active in the markets of all five continents, in 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430165/Metlen_Energy_Metals.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430163/4743706/Metlen_Logo.jpg