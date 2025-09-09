MytePro and Perfect Vision Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in Saudi Arabia

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MytePro, a leading innovator in AI and IoT solutions for the property and construction industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with Perfect Vision, a KSA-based company specialized in AI and IoT solutions. This partnership marks the beginning of both companies' joint efforts to leverage cutting-edge technology and drive the digital transformation of the construction and property sectors in the Middle East.

MytePro and Perfect Vision Partnership Signing Ceremony

The collaboration will combine the unique strengths of both companies to address the evolving needs of the Saudi market, with a focus on advanced smart workforce management solutions. Together, MytePro and Perfect Vision aim to foster innovation and deliver transformative solutions across key industries in Saudi Arabia.

"We are thrilled to partner with Perfect Vision to bring cutting-edge solutions that will add substantial value to the region," said Jerry Tong, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of MytePro. "This collaboration will allow us to expand our footprint in the Middle East while enabling businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world."

Mohammed Al Omar, Chief Operating Officer of Perfect Vision, expressed similar enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for both our companies. We are eager to work alongside MytePro to create impactful solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Looking ahead, MytePro is excited about its continued collaboration with Perfect Vision and is committed to driving technological advancements and fostering sustainable growth in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768567/1.jpg