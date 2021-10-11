MysteryVibe Research Reveals Medically-Designed Vibrators Can Be Highly Effective For Period Pain

Gender bias in healthcare services is a prevalent issue with most providers dismissing women's health concerns and pain. Consequently, women hold the majority of chronic pain diagnoses. A historical lack of inclusive research and interest into female-specific health concerns are at the core of the problem. Sexual health pioneer, MysteryVibe, decided to challenge the disparity with their award-winning vibrator, Crescendo.

Crescendo is an FDA registered medical device designed to tackle the barrier of pain for women suffering from genito-pelvic pain disorder. 1 in 10 women suffers from genito-pelvic pain and most do not receive appropriate treatment. In a recent clinical trial, Crescendo's vibrations functions were found to significantly improve pelvic pain. These were considerable findings as they set the precedent that the device's vibrational therapy can be applied to manage multiple pelvic-related pain conditions, including period pain.

With 90% of women experiencing pain during menstruation and 1 in 4 women experiencing pain so intensely they cannot function properly, the statistics clearly illustrate the dire need for alternative therapies and pain management. MysteryVibe found that localized use of Crescendo's vibration functions were an effective therapy that improved severe period pain, also referred to as dysmenorrhea.

Vibrational therapy is scientifically proven to aid in pain relief by relaxing the muscles and increasing circulation. Blood circulation is essential to overall well-being. It enables the healing and repairing of tissue by stimulating blood and oxygen flow —the more blood circulation in an area, the faster the pain relief. In a comprehensive analysis of non-pharmaceutical treatments for dysmenorrhea, vibrational therapy was found to be an effective alternative. One clinical trial concluded that using vibrational therapy during menstruation sharply reduced pain in participants, and they were only using vibration therapy for ten minutes during cramps. For localized pain, such as period pain and cramps, vibrations need to be delivered where they are necessary.

A bendable vibrator, like Crescendo, uses targeted vibrations to encourage the tense muscles of the pelvis to relax. The device's bendable body adapts to the unique curvature of abdomens and anatomies to deliver precision vibrations exactly where the pain is located. When the vibrations are applied to the abdomen during period cramps, it increases blood flow, resulting in pain relief. The customization elements built into this vibrator's design are what makes it an effective medical device and stand out beyond its competitors. Crescendo's 16 customizable vibration patterns on it's six motors are capable of adapting to each person's level of pain and tolerance. Customization is critical because there is no one size fits all, whether it's to address pain or give pleasure.

Over the past 7 years, MysteryVibe has become a leader in the space of sexual health devices, specifically ones that are designed to address sexual dysfunctions through a pleasure-centric way. Devices which are equally loved as gifts to enhance intimacy as they are as medical solutions to address serious pain. Because making pleasure accessible to everyone, means realizing that pleasure isn't created in a vacuum, and neither is pain.

