MysteryVibe Celebrates National Sex Toy Day as a Litmus for Cultural Change

The pandemic ushered in several important health conversations. With many isolated and the normalcy of life interrupted, a spotlight was shone on sexual health and the need to reform the traditional notion that sexual wellness is ancillary to other categories of health.

The sexual wellness industry was valued at $30 billion at the start of the pandemic. During the pandemic, sex toy sales witnessed an increase of global proportions. "It's impossible to deny the role the pandemic has played in recent surge of sex toy sales. Sex and masturbation help us deal with stress, anxiety, and uncertainty while boosting our immune system and happiness levels in these tough times. It's a win/win," said Dainis Graveris, sex educator at Sexualalpha .

Co-founder and CEO of MysteryVibe, Soum Rakshit, reported, " sexual wellness products have experienced a significant and consistent uplift since the start of COVID due to lockdowns, increased isolation and focus on self-health. We witnessed our sales growing by more than 150% between 2019 and 2020 and the trend continuing this year." The sexual wellness industry is projected to be valued at $41.6 billion by 2027 . However, some analysts argue that those metrics are conservative. Allied Market Research projects the global wellness market to reach $108.32 billion by 2027.

The growth pattern indicates that values and attitudes around sexuality and sexual wellness are rapidly changing, and the cultural paradigms are changing out of necessity. With censorship campaigns from corporations like Facebook and Instagram removing what they determine to be 'sexually explicit content' and creators from their platforms, the increase in sex toy sales is an act of defiance, a defense of a fundamental human expression. MysteryVibe's founding principles revolve around sexual wellness and health being accessible to everyone, and accessibility means defying shame and stigma.

Health is a nuanced topic that involves intimacy and pleasure, but intimacy isn't so simple for many. Sexual technology company MysteryVibe engineers products that allow those previously marginalized to experience pleasure. This distinction is important because historically, sex toys have been designed for able-bodied, young individuals, excluding those with disabilities, older demographics, and those with sexual dysfunction. As lauded by Mic Media , "Sex toys aren't just play things for many in the disabled community, but powerful assistive technology that upends an ableist, anti-pleasure culture...MysteryVibe's Crescendo vibrator is genital neutral, completely flexible, can be used hands-free, and offers pre-programmed or personalized vibration patterns via an app."

MysteryVibe has fundamentally shifted from the traditional design process of standardized manufacturing models to adaptable designs that take into consideration each user's individual health needs, mobility, and environment. The company's engineering approach is led by the ethos that our bodies and sexual health journeys are all different and unique. MysteryVibe's research has shown that a world built on averages excludes too many of us since people, unlike products, don't fit into presets or manufacturing molds. By recognizing the limitations of one size fits all, MysteryVibe has created a brand that elevates both the product and people paradigms.

The sexual wellness conversation translates to wellness companies being granted opportunities, financial and otherwise, to apply technology and science to elevate the human condition and experience of pleasure. Sex toys are gifts that provide pleasure to those who need it most, those who might never have known a basic human experience otherwise.

MysteryVibe creates award-winning medical devices that help address big issues in sexual health like pain, erectile dysfunction & arousal disorder. They are a world leader in sexual health technology with multi award-winning FDA II devices which have improved the lives of over 50k people in 65 countries.

