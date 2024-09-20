Mystery Posters Featuring Shield Emerge in Shibuya

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 20, residents and visitors in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district were met with an unexpected sight – fly-posters plastered across the neighbourhood featuring a mysterious shield emblem. The sudden appearance of these posters has sparked intrigue, with many wondering what the shield could represent.

Additional images of the fly-posters can be found here: LINK TO ALL IMAGES

Full details that reveal the purpose behind this cryptic installation will be shared with your news desk on Wednesday 25th September 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510150/Mystery_Posters_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510151/Mystery_Posters_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510152/Mystery_Posters_3.jpg