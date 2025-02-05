MYGroup Sustainable Textiles Project in Sri Lanka Seeks to Revive Traditional Industries While Supporting Communities

The company plans to revive cotton cultivation, support traditional textile artisans and experiment with eco-friendly fabric production and treatment, while also establishing a coastal recycling hub targeting ocean plastic waste.

LEEDS, England, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MYGroup, a leading UK waste management and recycling company, is embarking on a pioneering sustainable textile production and manufacturing proof-of-concept in Sri Lanka, set to empower local communities while contributing to a socially and environmentally responsible supply chain for the company's future product lines.

The multi-faceted initiative, spearheaded by the company's ReFactory arm, will extend across four Sri Lankan provinces – North West, North Central, Uva and Eastern.

Vibrant image of hand loom producing cloth

It aims to reintroduce cotton cultivation in the country for the first time since the 1970s, support and grow traditional artisan skills and techniques in communities, as well as drive planet-friendly innovations in fabric production and treatment. In parallel, MYGroup plans to establish a materials recycling hub focused on tackling the scourge of ocean plastic around Sri Lanka's coastlines.

For the textiles elements of the initiative, the ReFactory team has partnered with the Sri Lanka arm of Fibershed, a global non-profit consultancy focused on sustainable, localised systems for producing textiles and clothing.

All elements of the Sri Lanka initiative are aimed at employing and fairly compensating local artisans and workers, revitalising traditional industries and strengthening local economies, but with a keen focus on environmental responsibility to foster the long-term growth and transition of the country's textiles and fashion industries toward a sustainable future.

MYGroup's Sri Lanka initiative is building on the company's established expertise in sustainable textiles and plastics recycling, securing a viable, responsible and scalable supply chain for future product lines.

The company also hopes the initiative will demonstrate the 'art of the possible' in reducing the environmental impact of global textiles production and manufacturing, while furthering circularity in the industry. Meeting these goals will support MYGroup's commitment to the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP)'s Textiles 2030 voluntary agreement.

Steve Carrie, Group Director, MYGroup, said: 'As the seeds are planted – both literally and figuratively – on our Sri Lanka project, MYGroup is forging a new path for planet-friendly textiles production that supports skilled artisans, particularly women, working in traditional local labour settings, while preserving the rich cultural heritage of this wonderful country.

'Together with our drive to rid the country's beaches of waste plastic, we hope to create long-term, positive change in communities and natural ecosystems, while creating products with a story – unlocking new commercial opportunities in markets where authenticity, sustainability and social impact drive consumer choice.'

Thilina Premjayanth, founder of Fibershed Sri Lanka, said: 'We at Fibershed Sri Lanka warmly welcome international brands to collaborate with us in revitalising the nation's textile and fashion heritage. Our partnership with MYGroup exemplifies our commitment to a broad spectrum of innovative projects that prioritise climate-beneficial regenerative agriculture, sustainable practices and community empowerment. Together, we aim to create a global benchmark for ethical, eco-friendly production, while supporting local artisans and preserving Sri Lanka's rich cultural legacy.'

Ms Neranjala Karunaratne, Regional Director, Department of Industrial Development, Local Government Authority, North Western Province, Sri Lanka, said: 'This collaboration between MYGroup and Fibershed Sri Lanka is a shining example of how global partnerships can drive prosperity for our nation. By combining innovative projects like climate-beneficial regenerative agriculture and handloom with the empowerment of local artisans, notably women, not only does this initiative preserve Sri Lanka's rich cultural heritage but also revitalises our industries. These efforts will contribute to sustainable economic growth, enhance the livelihoods of our communities and position Sri Lanka as a leader in ethical and eco-friendly production on the global stage.'

Sophie Scanlon, Specialist at WRAP, said: 'As a signatory of WRAP's Textiles 2030 voluntary agreement, we welcome this development in Sri Lanka from MYGroup which will hope to benefit the local environment, community and economy. Implementation of regenerative cotton practices and Just Transitions principles are complex, with many technical and economic factors to be considered, but engaging with local communities is key to the success of such projects. We look forward to learning more about these exciting projects as MYGroup continue their work in these areas.'

Further project details and notes for editors:

Cotton cultivation

MYGroup has secured land in the Monaragala District of Uva province, where the company plans to grow and cultivate regenerative cotton, re-establishing an industry that collapsed in the late 1970s. The initiative will incorporate a series of regenerative agriculture techniques to enrich soil health, support biodiversity and recycle nutrients, all without the use of chemicals.

The company will also install solar-powered machinery for ginning and spinning the cultivated cotton into yarn on site, seeking to prove these processes can be de-centralised from urban centres to the benefit of local communities and rural economies. The first cotton seeds will be planted this month, with harvest expected in late Summer.

Supporting heritage techniques and innovating textile treatment and production

Collaborating with Fibershed Sri Lanka and local government administration in the areas, MYGroup's ReFactory team has engaged with artisan communities in the North West and North Central provinces. The company aims to support and improve the working conditions of these craftspeople, particularly women, while bringing their sustainable and centuries-old skills to a broader customer base through a new line of products wholly manufactured in Sri Lanka.

Natural dyeing : Sri Lanka has a rich heritage in natural colour dyeing, using tones derived from plants such as turmeric, madder root and jackfruit, as well as techniques such as echo print for pattern making. Cotton yarn produced through MYGroup's Sri Lanka initiative will be dyed and patterned using these traditional techniques.





: has a rich heritage in natural colour dyeing, using tones derived from plants such as turmeric, madder root and jackfruit, as well as techniques such as echo print for pattern making. Cotton yarn produced through MYGroup's initiative will be dyed and patterned using these traditional techniques. Handloom weaving : Dyed MYGroup yarn will be spun into cotton cloth using a manually operated process that is said to have existed in Sri Lanka for over two millennia, typified by its intricate designs and high-quality craftsmanship.





: Dyed MYGroup yarn will be spun into cotton cloth using a manually operated process that is said to have existed in for over two millennia, typified by its intricate designs and high-quality craftsmanship. Reed and rush weaving: A further traditional and sustainable technique sponsored through the initiative will be reed and rush weaving. Bags, baskets and other products will be hand-crafted from these natural leaves, together with design accents of other natural and recycled materials sourced through MYGroup's broader operations.

Further supporting its efforts to establish a new blueprint for textile production and manufacturing through the initiative, MYGroup is seeking collaboration with Sri Lankan academic institutions for discovery projects to explore novel techniques in sustainable fabric treatment and production.

Materials recycling hub

Complementing the textile focus of the initiative, MYGroup will establish a materials recycling hub in Hikkaduwa, a coastal resort in Sri Lanka's Southern province. Based near the resort's beach areas, the facility will be focused on tackling the widespread issue of ocean plastic, with Sri Lanka ranking as a top-five contributor to this problem worldwide.

The ReFactory team aims to process collected plastic into new, artisanal products using injection moulding technology, selling items locally for domestic and tourist markets.

In time, MYGroup is keen to strengthen its engagement and foster closer ties with the Sri Lankan authorities, possibly making way for further investment, additional employment and contracting opportunities for local communities. This could include a hub for the production and distribution of its MYBoard™ circular plastic recycling solution.

About MYGroup

MYGroup is a leading-edge, disruptive waste management and recycling business, calling upon a series of advanced technologies and processes to 'recycle the unrecyclable'. The company provides a cost-effective, end-to-end collection, processing and recycling service, accredited and certified for all types of waste material, from agricultural, construction, clinical and hazardous, to cosmetics, food, textiles and plastic.

MYGroup is also a leader in the processing of unusable and surplus stock, working with some of the biggest and most well-known brands, internationally, to securely destroy, remanufacture or re-sell unused items, from food, cosmetics, homecare, clothing and fabrics to electronics.

Established for over 30 years, MYGroup is trusted by some of the largest brands and organisations in the UK to process up to 800,000 tons of waste a year, fully in-house and through transparent procedures across four state-of-the-art facilities in Yorkshire. The company aims to 'close the loop' on all types of waste – committed to continuous investment and service improvements to achieve this aim – and is opposed to landfill and incineration.

'The ReFactory™ revolution': MYGroup's ReFactory™ team specialises in remanufacturing and upcycling various waste materials, notably plastics and textiles, into new products.

This includes the manufacture of MYboard™, a material similar in consistency to plywood, used widely for construction, joinery, shop and event fittings, as well as furniture for commercial and community settings, such as schools. The team also manufactures MYboard products for re-sale and use by brands and partners. In the creation of MYBoard, MYGroup uses the 'P2' platemaker and process, first developed by Protomax Plastics.





The ReFactory team remanufactures waste textiles into new clothing and accessories at its sustainable textiles factory in Hull. The team recently released its first ranges to market, available to purchase online at: https://shop.myrefactory.com/product-category/textiles/ .





. ReFactory also works with clients and organisations on outreach and educational activities relating to sustainable living and recycling. This includes the SchoolCycled™ programme , currently live in primary schools across the UK, providing resources for children and encouraging recycling in school, at home and out and about with a series of rewards and incentives.

Discover more about MYGroup and its transformative recycling solutions at: https://www.mygroupltd.com and ReFactory at: https://myrefactory.com/ .

About Fibershed Sri Lanka

Fibershed Sri Lanka is part of Fibershed, a global non-profit organisation developing regional fibre systems that expand opportunities to implement climate beneficial agriculture, rebuild regional manufacturing and educate the public about the benefits of soil-to-soil fibre and dye systems.

Fibershed Sri Lanka drives investment in climate benefiting agriculture, delivers technical support for rebuilding regional manufacturing, links end-users to material sources through experiential, skill-sharing education and provides expert guidance in soil-to-soil fibre systems to policymakers across regional, state and federal levels

About WRAP

The Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) is a global environmental action NGO, part-funded by the UK Government's Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), transforming broken product and food systems to create Circular Living for the benefit of climate, nature and people.

WRAP's Textiles 2030 is the UK's leading voluntary initiative supporting businesses and organisations within the fashion and textiles industry to transition to more sustainable and circular practices by the end of the decade.

Find out more at: https://www.wrap.ngo/taking-action/textiles/initiatives/textiles-2030.

