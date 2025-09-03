Myelofibrosis Market is Going to Grow at a CAGR of 9% in the Next Ten Years (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The launch of emerging therapies like BESREMi (PharmaEssentia and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals), INCB057643 (Incyte), XPOVIO (Karyopharm Therapeutics), RYTELO (Geron), REBLOZYL (Bristol Myers Squibb), Navtemadlin (Kartos Therapeutics), Pelabresib (Novartis), and others is going to shift the myelofibrosis market.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Myelofibrosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging myelofibrosis drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted myelofibrosis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Myelofibrosis Market Summary

The total myelofibrosis treatment market size in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan ) was USD 2.2 billion in 2024.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of myelofibrosis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the 7MM had approximately 56K patient pool (prevalent cases) of myelofibrosis.

Key myelofibrosis companies, including PharmaEssentia, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, Incyte, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Geron, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kartos Therapeutics, Novartis, Merck, Telios Pharma, Ryvu Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, Syntara, Disc Medicine, Menarini Group, and others, are actively working on innovative myelofibrosis drugs.

Some of the key myelofibrosis therapies in clinical trials include BESREMi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft/P-1101), INCB057643, XPOVIO (NEXPOVIO/selinexor/KPT-330), RYTELO (imetelstat), REBLOZYL (luspatercept/ACE-536), Navtemadlin (KRT-232), Pelabresib (DAK539), Bomedemstat (IMG-7289/MK-3543), TL-895, RVU120 (SEL-120), TP-3654 (nuvisertib), SNT-5505 (PXS-5505), DISC-0974, ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp/SL-401), and others. These novel myelofibrosis therapies are anticipated to enter the myelofibrosis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

By 2034, among all the therapies, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by OJJAARA/OMJJARA.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Myelofibrosis Market

Novel Therapies Drive Myelofibrosis Treatment Advancements

Currently, four JAK inhibitors have been approved by the US FDA for the treatment of myelofibrosis, including JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), INREBIC (fedratinib), VONJO (pacritinib), and OJJAARA (momelotinib). No drug therapy can cure myelofibrosis. As myelofibrosis primarily affects older adults, stem cell transplantation is not a treatment option for most myelofibrosis patients. The launch of another JAK inhibitor, BESREMi, will further change the dynamics of the myelofibrosis market.

Rich clinical pipeline and emerging non-JAK approaches driving the myelofibrosis landscape

Beyond JAK inhibitors, active clinical development includes BET inhibitors (Incyte's INCB057643; Novartis' Pelabresib), XPO1 inhibitor (Karyopharm Therapeutics' XPOVIO), Telomerase inhibitor (Geron's RYTELO), MDM2 protein inhibitor (Kartos Therapeutics' Navtemadlin), Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (Telios Pharma's TL-895), PIM1 kinase inhibitor (Sumitomo Pharma's TP-3654), LOX inhibitor (Syntara's SNT-5505), and others, raising market potential by promising new label expansions, second-line options, and higher-value therapies should any prove to be disease-modifying.

An aging population & increasing incidence with better survival

Myelofibrosis primarily affects older adults; population aging increases the absolute number of patients. As treatments improve symptoms and (in some cases) survival, prevalent patient pools grow, supporting longer-term market demand. In the US in 2024, the 70+ years of age group had the highest number of cases, accounting for approximately 60% of the total prevalent cases, while the ≤39 years of age group accounted for just ~2%.

Diagnostic & genomic testing improvements are driving myelofibrosis patient pool, leading to the growth of myelofibrosis market

Wider use of molecular profiling (JAK2, CALR, MPL, and others) enables earlier and more accurate MF diagnosis and better patient stratification for targeted therapies. This both expands the diagnosed population and helps match patients to appropriate, often higher-value, treatments.

Myelofibrosis Market Analysis

JAK inhibitors have become the cornerstone of treatment for patients with myelofibrosis, offering significant benefits such as spleen reduction, symptom relief, and improved quality of life, which can also extend survival in those with advanced disease. All approved JAK inhibitors primarily target JAK2, particularly the wild-type form, but they differ in their activity against other JAK family members.

For instance, JAKAFI myelofibrosis inhibits both JAK1 and JAK2; INREBIC selectively inhibits JAK2 while sparing JAK1 and also affects FLT3 and other targets; VONJO myelofibrosis inhibits JAK2 while sparing JAK1 but additionally impacts FLT3, IRAK, and ACVR1; and OJJAARA, approved through a different pathway, targets JAK1/JAK2 and ACVR1, mainly for myelofibrosis patients with anemia. These varying mechanisms lead to distinct patient outcomes.

JAKAFI myelofibrosis continues to see strong demand and is expected to grow further, maintaining its position as the standard of care in myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis will remain the largest segment of JAKAFI's patient population until polycythemia vera cases eventually increase. However, market growth may be limited due to patent expirations of key therapies, with JAKAFI patents set to expire in 2027 for Novartis and 2028 for Incyte, presenting potential opportunities for competitors. In response, Incyte is exploring combination trials with novel drugs to extend JAKAFI's therapeutic lifespan.

The myelofibrosis treatment landscape offers significant opportunities for innovation, focusing on several key areas:

Treating Lower-Risk Patients: Developing safe and effective therapies for patients with lower-risk myelofibrosis, allowing for earlier and more favorable interventions.

Developing safe and effective therapies for patients with lower-risk myelofibrosis, allowing for earlier and more favorable interventions. Enhancing First-Line Treatments: Improving existing first-line therapies for intermediate- to high-risk patients through novel drugs or combination strategies.

Improving existing first-line therapies for intermediate- to high-risk patients through novel drugs or combination strategies. Managing Cytopenia: Developing targeted therapies to address cytopenia, a significant unmet need in patient care.

Myelofibrosis Competitive Landscape

The myelofibrosis clinical trial pipeline includes several drugs in mid- and late-stage development that are expected to enter the market during the forecast period. The emerging landscape offers a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including XPOVIO (Karyopharm Therapeutics), Elitracet (Takeda/Keros Therapeutics), Navtemadlin (Kartos Therapeutics), Pelabresib (Novartis), INCB057643 (Incyte), Bomedemstat (Merck), and others, all of which are used in various lines of treatment. The expected launch of these therapies is expected to have a further positive impact on the market.

INCB57643 is an orally administered small molecule. Bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) proteins act as epigenetic readers that control the expression of key oncoproteins implicated in the development of myelofibrosis and other hematologic malignancies, including B-lymphoma-2, nuclear factor kappa, and c-Myc. In a prior Phase I/II clinical trial, the oral BET inhibitor INCB057643, tested both as a monotherapy and in combination with ruxolitinib, demonstrated favorable tolerability and promising clinical activity in patients with advanced cancers. In its Q2 2025 financial report, the company announced that the combination of INCB057643 with ruxolitinib and INCB57643 (a JAK1/JAK2 and BET inhibitor) is currently being evaluated in a Phase II trial for myelofibrosis.

RYTELO (imetelstat) is an investigational telomerase inhibitor that targets telomerase, selectively eliminating malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, which drive diseases like myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myelofibrosis. By blocking the proliferation of these malignant cells, imetelstat supports the recovery of healthy bone marrow and blood cell production and has shown disease-modifying effects and clinical benefits in Phase III trials for myelofibrosis. This mechanism sets imetelstat apart from other approved or investigational therapies for these blood cancers. In January 2025, Geron reported achieving 75% enrollment in the Phase III IMpactMF trial, which is comparing imetelstat to Best Available Therapy (BAT) in intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis patients who have relapsed or are refractory to JAK inhibitor treatment.

Elritercept is a late-stage investigational activin inhibitor aimed at treating anemia associated with hematologic malignancies, including MDS and myelofibrosis. It is currently undergoing Phase II evaluation in patients with myelofibrosis. In December 2024, Keros Therapeutics presented updated data from this ongoing Phase II trial at ASH 2024. Additionally, in December 2024, Takeda announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Keros to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize elritercept globally, excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The anticipated launch of these emerging myelofibrosis therapies are poised to transform the myelofibrosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge myelofibrosis therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the myelofibrosis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Myelofibrosis Market

In July 2025, Incyte announced that the Phase I data in patients with myelofibrosis as monotherapy and in combination with ruxolitinib are anticipated in the second half of 2025.

In June 2025, QIAGEN and Incyte announced a new global collaboration to develop a novel diagnostic panel to support Incyte's extensive portfolio of investigational therapies for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), including Incyte's monoclonal antibody INCA033989.

In January 2025, Karyopharm Therapeutics stated that it expects to report top-line results from the Phase III SENTRY trial in the second half of 2025, which could represent a potentially transformative opportunity to establish a new treatment paradigm in myelofibrosis.

What is Myelofibrosis?

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer marked by the accumulation of scar tissue, or 'fibrosis', in the bone marrow. This excess scar tissue prevents the bone marrow from producing enough healthy blood cells. It belongs to a group of blood cancers called 'myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs)', in which the blood cells produced by the bone marrow grow and function abnormally. When myelofibrosis arises independently, without being caused by another bone marrow disorder, it is referred to as primary myelofibrosis. In other cases, it can develop from another MPN, such as polycythemia vera or essential thrombocythemia. When this occurs, it is called secondary myelofibrosis, sometimes specifically termed post-polycythemia vera myelofibrosis or post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis.

Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The myelofibrosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current myelofibrosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan). It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The myelofibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis

Type-specific Cases of Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis Cases Based on Risk Stratification

Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis Cases Based on Molecular Alterations

Myelofibrosis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Myelofibrosis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Myelofibrosis Market CAGR 9 % Myelofibrosis Market Size in 2024 USD 2.2 Billion Key Myelofibrosis Companies PharmaEssentia, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, Incyte, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Geron, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kartos Therapeutics, Novartis, Merck, Telios Pharma, Ryvu Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, Syntara, Disc Medicine, Menarini Group, and others Key Myelofibrosis Therapies BESREMi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft/P-1101), INCB057643, XPOVIO (NEXPOVIO/selinexor/KPT-330), RYTELO (imetelstat), REBLOZYL (luspatercept/ACE-536), Navtemadlin (KRT-232), Pelabresib (DAK539), Bomedemstat (IMG-7289/MK-3543), TL-895, RVU120 ( SEL-120), TP-3654 (nuvisertib), SNT-5505 (PXS-5505), DISC-0974, ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp/SL-401), and others

Scope of the Myelofibrosis Market Report

Myelofibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Myelofibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Myelofibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies Myelofibrosis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Myelofibrosis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Myelofibrosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Myelofibrosis Market Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Myelofibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET KEY INSIGHTS 2 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET REPORT INTRODUCTION 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF MYELOFIBROSIS 4 MYELOFIBROSIS EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET METHODOLOGY 5 KEY EVENTS 6 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE 6.1 MARKET SHARE (%) DISTRIBUTION OF MYELOFIBROSIS BY THERAPIES IN 2024 6.2 MARKET SHARE (%) DISTRIBUTION OF MYELOFIBROSIS BY THERAPIES IN 2034 7 DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW 7.1 INTRODUCTION 7.2 MYELOFIBROSIS SUBTYPES 7.3 MYELOFIBROSIS SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS 7.4 MYELOFIBROSIS CAUSES 7.5 MYELOFIBROSIS PATHOGENESIS 7.6 MYELOFIBROSIS PROGNOSIS 7.7 MYELOFIBROSIS RISK FACTOR 7.8 MYELOFIBROSIS DIAGNOSIS 8 MYELOFIBROSIS TREATMENT AND MANAGEMENT 9 MYELOFIBROSIS GUIDELINES 9.1 NCCN GUIDELINES 9.2 NICE GUIDELINES 9.3 ESMO GUIDELINES (POST PV AND POST ET) 9.4 THE MANAGEMENT OF MYELOFIBROSIS: A BRITISH SOCIETY FOR HEMATOLOGY GUIDELINE 10 MYELOFIBROSIS EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION 10.1 KEY FINDINGS 10.2 ASSUMPTIONS AND RATIONALE 10.3 TOTAL PREVALENT CASES OF MYELOFIBROSIS IN THE 7MM 10.4 THE UNITED STATES 10.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis in the United States 10.4.2 Type-specific Cases of Myelofibrosis in the United States 10.4.3 Myelofibrosis Cases Based on Risk Stratification in the United States 10.4.4 Age-specific Cases of Myelofibrosis in the United States 10.4.5 Myelofibrosis Cases Based on Molecular Alterations in the United States 10.5 EU4 AND THE UK 10.6 JAPAN 11 MYELOFIBROSIS PATIENT JOURNEY 11.1 DESCRIPTION 12 KEY ENDPOINTS IN MYELOFIBROSIS CLINICAL TRIALS 13 MARKETED MYELOFIBROSIS DRUGS 13.1 KEY COMPETITORS 13.2 MYELOFIBROSIS JAKAFI/JAKAVI (RUXOLITINIB): INCYTE/NOVARTIS 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 13.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.4 Clinical Development 13.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 13.2.6 Product Profile 13.3 INREBIC (FEDRATINIB): BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB 13.4 VONJO MYELOFIBROSIS: SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM/CTI BIOPHARMA 13.5 OJJAARA/OMJJARA (MOMELOTINIB MYELOFIBROSIS): GSK/SIERRA ONCOLOGY 14 EMERGING MYELOFIBROSIS THERAPIES 14.1 KEY COMPETITORS 14.2 PELABRESIB: MORPHOSYS 14.2.1 Product Description 14.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 14.2.3 Clinical Development 14.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 14.3 IMETELSTAT: GERON 14.4 REBLOZYL (LUSPATERCEPT/ACE-536): BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB 14.5 NAVTEMADLIN (KRT-232): KARTOS THERAPEUTICS Further details in the report... 15 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET: 7 MAJOR MARKET ANALYSIS 15.1 KEY FINDINGS 15.2 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET OUTLOOK 15.3 CONJOINT ANALYSIS 15.4 KEY MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET FORECAST ASSUMPTIONS 15.5 TOTAL MARKET SIZE OF MYELOFIBROSIS IN THE 7MM 15.6 UNITED STATES MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET SIZE 15.6.1 Total Market Size of Myelofibrosis in the United States 15.6.2 Market Size of Myelofibrosis by Therapies in the United States 15.1 EU4 AND THE UK MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET SIZE 15.2 JAPAN MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET SIZE 16 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT 16.1 UNITED STATES 16.2 EU4 AND THE UK 16.3 JAPAN 16.4 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT 16.4.1 United States 16.4.2 NICE UK 16.4.3 HAS France 16.4.4 The Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM) 16.4.5 IQWIG Germany 16.4.6 The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) 16.4.7 AIFA Italy 16.4.8 MHLW Japan 17 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET SWOT ANALYSIS 18 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET UNMET NEEDS 19 KOL VIEWS ON MYELOFIBROSIS 20 BIBLIOGRAPHY 21 MYELOFIBROSIS MARKET REPORT METHODOLOGY

