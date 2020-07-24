Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. Appoints Previous Red Bull Sports Marketing Director Jim Gunning as CMO

DENVER, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NF) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that they have hired former Red Bull marketing executive, Jim Gunning, as the Company's new Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO").

"When I was first contacted by Damon Michaels, the company's Chief Operations Officer, regarding the high-level plans for Mydecine Innovations Group, I could hardly believe what I was hearing," said Gunning. "He mentioned they had assembled an incredibly talented forward-thinking team, but even more so, they had already developed such a unique and strong vision on how they wanted to approach and establish themselves which really aligned with my thoughts of what it would take to be a leader in the mycology space. It is such an honor accepting a key role to bring the Mydecine vision to life."

With more than two decades of experience in the world of marketing, Gunning is a master of developing sales and marketing strategies for Fortune 500 companies. As one of the original employees at Red Bull North America ™, Gunning played a critical role as Sports Marketing Director for 10 years straight, developing the company from a small start-up to a global brand with sales generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually in North America alone; working closely with the Red Bull's domestic and global sales and marketing teams to maximize all activation opportunities throughout the organization, including PR, Content, Collegiate, Culture, Events, Trade and Online Interactive departments while managing a multi-million dollar marketing budget.

Gunning has also served as the Managing Director of RESQWATER ™, a post workout recovery beverage designed to replenish nutrients and flush toxins, where he has helped guide the brand to exceed target goals in its sales and marketing program. Most recently, Gunning has served as a consultant for the hemp-derived cannabinoid company called Blue Sky Biologicals to manage a plethora of product SKUs under Blue Sky's brand, KANABIA ™, where he was responsible for overseeing and developing all strategic marketing initiatives.

In his new role as CMO, Gunning will be responsible to help turn Mydecine into a household name and grow it into a stand-alone brand where clients and consumers can develop engagement, trust, and loyalty through engaging programs that deliver value propositions in mental health and wellness solutions utilizing the vast options of medicinal fungal compounds. One of Gunning's initial duties as CMO will be to develop a marketing campaign around Mydecine's new fungtional™ mushroom product line which should be on retail shelves across the U.S. sometime around Q4 of this year under the operational branch of the Company, Mydecine Health Sciences ™.

"I believe in the very near-term future fungi is going to play a far more significant role in our daily lives than we can ever imagine," added Gunning. "There are so many diverse applications to fungi that are in the classically defined "emerging" category of development; from health and beauty products, to meat alternatives, sustainable packaging, environmental remediation to even fashion."

Damon Michaels, COO of Mydecine, stated, "When I first met Jim, sure I was impressed like anyone else would be with his incredible background, especially with my own passion in previous endeavors with action sports, but what else I saw in Jim amounted to much more. Jim's years of professional experience in marketing, sales, and relationship building easily shine through his work ethic and his genuine, relaxed and humble personality are obvious seasoned traits you would only find in someone that is truly confident with the incredible skills and talents that Jim has acquired. I believe that it was very fortunate for Jim and I to cross paths in this world and I knew from the beginning that we would one day do great things together. I am very happy to welcome Jim into the Company and add him to our amazing dynamic team."

Further, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Benjamin Martch as Chief Marketing Officer and from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Ben for his time, services, and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure as CMO and as a director.

Ben will be transitioning to an executive role within the Company's 50% owned distribution company, Levee Street Holdings LLC, to continue his focus and passion building out Levee Street's distribution network with Greg Kassanoff (Levee Street's CEO) and the rest of the Levee Street team. Through Levee Street, Ben will also be supporting the growth of various hemp-derived cannabinoid brands as the Company continues to grow its revenue and product offerings.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. is a publicly traded life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health solutions. Mydecine's experienced cross functional teams have the capabilities to oversee all areas of medicine development including synthesis, genetic research, delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations, Mydecine is at the forefront of the efficient development of psychedelic derived medicines, therapeutic solutions, and fungtional™ retail products. Our trailblazing portfolio of unified companies focuses on providing innovative and effective healthier options that can help millions of people live better lives.

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group Inc., please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.mydecine.com .

