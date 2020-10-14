WINDSOR, England, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating site, MyCupidDates.com, launches with WhiteLabelDating.com and announces upcoming video features to support virtual dating.

Digital marketing specialist and successful long-standing partner of White Label Dating has launched a brand new dating site, MyCupidDates.com. The site, targeted at men and women looking for either friendship or love at a time of dating uncertainty due to Covid-19 restrictions, will offer users a safe online environment with a significant number of virtual dating features.

The site, which is part of a lucrative wider portfolio, is available on both mobile and desktop devices and is on track to introduce video calling before Christmas - the first video feature of many to launch in the next 6 months. Those to follow include video profiles and video stories.

A spokesperson from My Cupid Dates said, "With virtual dating becoming more and more popular, it's important that dating sites adapt to users' needs. This is why we chose to launch our newest site with White Label Dating as they near the launch of new video features, in particular voice and video calling".

Commenting on the role of their product releases in My Cupid Dates' choice to launch across the white label's UK and USA networks, Steve Pammenter, Co-CEO at White Label Dating said, "We're proud to have supported the team at My Cupid Dates for many years. It's because of partnerships like this that we invest heavily in our product to ensure that our partners always have portfolio expansion opportunities to continue thriving in an ever growing dating market.'

About White Label Dating

Launched in 2003, White Label Dating is a leading software as a service business that empowers brands, marketers and affiliates to power their own branded online dating sites. White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support, hosting infrastructure and much more. You provide your brand, website design and marketing.

Providing services for thousands of partners and with over 75 million registrations to date globally, White Label Dating operates across seven international territories including the UK, USA, Australia and South Africa.

White Label Dating is part of Venntro Media Group. Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme, a City A.M. Leap 100 company and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'.

