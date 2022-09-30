Mycronic renews bank financing agreement

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has renewed its revolving credit facility agreement with Nordea of SEK 1,000 million until September 2026 in order to ensure further freedom to act on business opportunities.

The agreement with Nordea has been renewed and is valid for four years, until September 2026. A corresponding revolving credit facility agreement with Handelsbanken of SEK 1,000 million, which matures in May 2025, remains in place. In total, Mycronic thus has continued access to bank financing of SEK 2,000 million.

"The renewal of the bank financing agreement with Nordea ensures our ability to continue to be open to acquisition and growth opportunities and maintains a good maturity structure over time", says Pierre Brorsson, CFO & Sr VP Corporate Development.

For additional information, please contact:

Pierre Brorsson

CFO & Sr VP Corporate Development

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

E-mail: pierre.brorsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on September 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

