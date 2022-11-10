Mycoplasma Testing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1.60 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 8.93% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The mycoplasma testing has the major key driving factor as the increasing prevalence of mycoplasma globally. Along with this, the growing demand for qualitative diagnostic and treatment methods from patients is also expected to drive market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Mycoplasma Testing Market" By Technique (ELISA, Staining, NAT), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, Research Organizations), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Mycoplasma Testing Market size was valued at USD 0.74 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24057

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mycoplasma Testing Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Overview

Mycoplasma is one of the common bacteria that affect humans. Mycoplasma affects humans in various organs such as the skin, lungs, and urinary tract. Mycoplasma is a special bacterium that is smaller than many bacteria and does not have cell walls like other bacteria. Many antibacterial medications create their actions by weakening the cell walls of bacteria. But as mycoplasma does not have any cell wall, these medications are not effective against mycoplasma. Commonly found mycoplasma bacteria include mycoplasma pneumonia, ureaplasma urealyticum, mycoplasma hominis, ureaplasma parvum, etc. Mycoplasma pneumonia is one of the deadliest types of mycoplasma which affects the respiratory system of humans, causing inflammation in the lungs.

The growing prevalence of diseases caused by mycoplasma is one of the major drivers for the mycoplasma testing market. During the forecast period, the growing number of cases of pneumonia is expected to drive market growth for the global market. Technological developments in mycoplasma testing and growing clinical trials against mycoplasma infections are expected to propel the market growth even further. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people became immunodeficient, making them vulnerable to attacks from mycoplasma. During that period, many people suffered from breathing difficulties due to pneumonia.

Key Developments

In May 2022 , Lonza, which is one of the leading organizations in the pharmaceuticals and biotech industry, announced the collaboration with Israel Biotech Fund to work in Biologics and Molecular development.

, Lonza, which is one of the leading organizations in the pharmaceuticals and biotech industry, announced the collaboration with Israel Biotech Fund to work in Biologics and Molecular development. In April 2022 , Charles River Laboratories International announced the acquisition of Explora BioLabs, which is a provider of vivarium research services. It will help the researchers and clients to boost the early-stage research in a comprehensive manner.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Charles River Laboratories, Lonza, Merck, Creative Bioarray, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, ATCC, Bionique Testing Laboratories, InvivoGen, PromoCell, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Mycoplasma Testing Market On the basis of Technique, End User, and Geography.

Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Technique

ELISA



Staining



NAT



Others

Mycoplasma Testing Market, By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies



Academic Institutes



Research Organizations



Other

Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Plasma Therapeutics Market By Type (Immunoglobulin, Albumin), By Application (Hemophilia, Primary Immunodeficiency diseases), By Geography, And Forecast

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Product Type (Viral Vectors, Plasma DNA, Non-Viral DNA Vectors), By Application (Cancer, Inherited Disorder, Infectious Diseases), By End Product (DNA Vaccines, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Geography, And Forecast

In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market By Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), By Application (Blood To Plasma Ratio, Metabolic Stability), By Geography, And Forecast

Plasma Fractionation Market By Product (Coagulation Factors, Immunoglobulins, Protease Inhibitors, Anticoagulants, Albumins), By Application (Hematology, Hemato-Oncology, Rheumatology, Immunology, Neurology), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Companies liberating environment from toxic substances

Visualize Mycoplasma Testing Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research