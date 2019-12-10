MYCOM OSI Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Introducing the First-of its-Kind, Integrated, Cloud-based Service Assurance Solution

"MYCOM OSI's EAA is a unified network and service assurance platform for mobile, fixed, and converged network operators, covering the full network domain. As the solution is cloud-native, it scales easily, facilitates containerization, and supports agile DevOps," said Rohan Joy Thomas, Industry Analyst. "The solution integrates cloud service assurance with automation and data analytics, thus providing comprehensive service assurance domain coverage and support for closed-loop automation. Its range of applications includes EAA PrOptima™ for performance management, EAA NetExpert™ for fault management, EAA ProAssure™ for service quality management, EAA ProActor™ for automation, and EAA ProInsight™ for analytics."

Meanwhile, the AWS public cloud-hosted Assurance Cloud™ SaaS offering leverages AI/ML tools, container orchestration, native active-active geo-redundancy and elastic scalability, effectively removing the capacity constraint typical of legacy 'on-premise' OSS/BSS deployments. Another core advantage of the Assurance Cloud™ is that since MYCOM OSI controls and manages the entire infrastructure architecture and configuration on behalf of the communications service provider (CSP), it can guarantee the environmental criteria for deployments, updates and solution implementations. This can dramatically reduce deployment times while delivering carrier-grade availability, performance and reliability.

The 2018 acquisition of MYCOM OSI by private equity firm Inflexion further helped the former expand its global as well as technology footprint across several areas such as AI/Machine Learning, 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). MYCOM OSI also partners with standards development organizations (SDO) such as TM Forum and its Open Digital Architecture (ODA) standards program. The ODA program aims to digitalize operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS). MYCOM OSI has implemented the program's key principles in its platform, including support for open APIs, micro-services, intent-based management and automation.

"MYCOM OSI places strong emphasis on customer success, analyzing their business and identifying where they are in their maturity journey, building and executing a tailored phased plan, with each phase designed to be self-contained," noted Thomas. "Its pioneering solution and strong partnership strategy are expected to help MYCOM OSI retain its position as the preferred service assurance partner of global cloud market leaders in the long term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About MYCOM OSI

MYCOM OSI, The Assurance Cloud Company™, is a leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to Tier 1 Communications Service Providers including Deutsche Telekom, Globe, Reliance Jio, Safaricom, Sprint, STC, Telefónica, Three UK, Telenor, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Its cloud native, award-winning Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) solutions visualize, automate and optimize digital experiences as well as network and service quality end-to-end across CSPs hybrid physical, telco cloud and IT networks. With the Assurance Cloud™, MYCOM OSI launched the telecom industry's first carrier-grade Service Assurance SaaS (Software as a Service) offering. Headquartered in London with 250+ staff worldwide, MYCOM OSI has been 100% focused on telecom and networks for 25+ years. Its systems assure service quality for over 2 billion subscribers and enterprise customers globally.

Further information about MYCOM OSI can be found at www.mycom-osi.com .

Follow us on Twitter @mycomosi or our LinkedIn company profile .

