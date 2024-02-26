MYCOM OSI announces EAA GenAie, a Generative AI Powered Assistant concept to Revolutionize Telco Operations, using Natural Language Dialogue

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) based expert application concept. Experience Assurance and Analytics (EAA) GenAie offers natural language based real-time advice and predictive insights, democratizing network data for the CSP's business and operations users to gain insights for enhanced customer experience, higher operational efficiency, and data monetization.

Using text-based queries with relevant large language models (LLMs), EAA GenAie communicates in real-time with Network and Service Operations Center (NOC and SOC) users about network problems, user experience and the remediation steps for easier resolution. Users can identify network and service experience problem patterns with recommendations to reduce the time to detect and resolve them. Overviews of top-ranking issues can be summarized so that users can proactively assess and act, ahead of time. Executives and business users of EAA GenAie can benefit by understanding network utilization, service experience and customer insights, using natural conversations.

MYCOM OSI's EAA GenAie leverages extensive data sources and an understanding of historical behaviour powered by the award-winning EAA Service Assurance platform. The EAA GenAie application, built using Amazon Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS), is designed to empower CSP frontline operations and business teams to handle complex network and service issues, democratizing data, reducing cost of operations, and improving customer experience. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API to build and scale generative AI applications.

Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI, said, "The EAA GenAie concept is a major milestone that can provide a transformative experience for CSP operations and business teams. By augmenting our Service Assurance capabilities with generative AI, we aim to democratize access to network, service and customer insights for the CSP's NOC, SOC, CRM and B2B organizations. Our vision is to lead the building of 'Network Expert LLMs' for telco specific scenarios. Together with AWS, we are looking forward to forging the next level of AI-powered Service Assurance."

The EAA GenAie application concept will be demonstrated at the MYCOM OSI booth at MWC 2024 in Barcelona.

