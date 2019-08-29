Mybudapester.com and DHL Express in a Sneaker Collaboration

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the occasion of the 50th anniversary of DHL Express, mybudapester.com, a retailer for designer brands and the logistics company DHL Express, are exclusively launching their own sneaker. The DHL 1 sneaker is of 300 limited edition pairs and costs 300 euros. The special edition is available exclusively online at mybudapester.com/dhl1sneaker/en and on 21/09 in the Berlin store at Kurfürstendamm 43.

- Cross reference: Picture is available at https://www.presseportal.de/en/ and AP Images (http://www.apimages.com).

The DHL 1 sneaker:

The toe cap is made of recycled "red bags" which are special shipping bags of the global express logistics company. These are used, among other things, in a disaster relief. The tag also comes from DHL and is made from the metal of a 33-year-old Boeing 757 cargo plane. For the implementation of the creative crossover promotion, mybudapester.com and DHL Express took the urban streetwear icon Hikmet Sugoer on board. "An online shop only works with a reliable and strong shipping partner like DHL Express," says Matthias Nebus, co-founder of mybudapester.com. "With the cooperation, we can now give back part of our success and together with Sugoer we have produced this unique shoe. So we want a position on the sneaker scene and to make a name for ourselves."

The basis for the DHL 1 sneaker is the cult model "Sonra Proto" by Hikmet Sugoer. The yellow and red of the sporty-elegant shoe represents the colours of DHL Express. The tag contains the unique production. The packaging is also a highlight: While the design of the shoe box resembles a DHL shipping carton, the shoe bag as well as the toe cap consists of the red DHL shipping bag. "For decades, thanks to our unique logistics network, we have made designers and fashion labels more successful worldwide, because we create tailor-made shipping solutions for our customers," explains Markus Reckling, Managing Director DHL Express Germany. "We are proud to be part of this creative cooperation for our 50th anniversary, from which this limited sneaker highlight was created".

About mybudapester.com

Mybudapester.com was founded in July 2015 and has established itself as a well-known retailer of designer brands, especially in the footwear. The range includes luxury items from more than 100 internationally renowned labels such as Gucci, Balenciaga or Heinrich Dinkelacker. In 2018, mybudapester.com generated annual sales of ten million euros and has since doubled its annual turnover.

Behind mybudapester.com stands the ASLuxury budapester.com GmbH.

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the world's leading brand in logistics. As a "family of divisions", the DHL divisions offer a unique logistics portfolio - from national and international parcel delivery to transport and fulfilment solutions in e-commerce, international express delivery, as well as road, air and sea freight transport to the supply chain management. With around 380,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses safely and reliably, enabling global trade. With a unique presence in developing and emerging markets, specialised solutions for growth sectors such as Technology, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Automotive, Energy and Retail, and a proven commitment to corporate and social responsibility, DHL is "The logistics company for the world ".

DHL is part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group. In 2018, the group achieved sales of more than 61 billion euros.

ASLuxury budapester.com GmbH

