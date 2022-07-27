My green hotel: France-based IBPC sets the stage for an extraordinary paradigm shift in hospitality and office spaces

Paris-based IBPC (International BiodiverCity Property Council) is dedicated to the transformation of urban spaces for the betterment of mankind and the environment. It is described as a "meeting place for a new sector integrating biodiversity, urban planning and real estate, aiming to gather the support of all forward-thinking actors within the urban space, real estate and all those living in an urban environment. Today, it has 85 members, including four architectural firms, major French corporate groups, several international (non-French) groups and the city of Paris.

Following on from their ground-breaking roundtable at this year's MIPIM conference in Cannes, whose theme was "Driving Urban Change", IBPC has released a "deep dive" into how hotel and office spaces are being revolutionised in this manner.

In the MIPIM conference session, "Hospitality & commercial real estate: How nature trends hospitality & amenity issues", a group of panellists from a broad range of backgrounds looked at how to take into account biodiversity and the relationship between humans and nature in living spaces for the benefit of all concerned.

Guests included: Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses (speaking remotely from Singapore); Clémence Bechu, Director of Development and Innovation, Bechu & Associates; Michel Gicquel, Architect – Former Design Director, Accor Group, Founder of Global Concept, Hana Narvaez, Director, Stefano Boeri Architetti, Olivia Conil Lacoste, CSR Director, Bouygues Immobilier, and Duncan Lewis, Architect founder, Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture. The session was hosted by the Australian journalist and presenter Richard Barnes, internationally renowned in the hospitality field.

As a follow-on from the session, IBPC has now released a "deep dive" document, with all the participants giving exceptional insights into how they see the future of urban living – with the hospitality sector leading the charge.

The eight-page report is an excellent resource for any media interested in how the urban space is evolving, and in particular how hotels set the scene as mini-models for urban living in their own right.

Click here to read the full report

