mWS myWorld Solutions AG: Take a Look Behind the Scenes at the GoPro British Grand Prix With the MotoGP™ Cashback Program

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the GoPro British Grand Prix in Silverstone, United Kingdom, from 23rd to 25th August 2019, motorsports fans have the opportunity to register for the MotoGP™ Cashback Program and to win an exclusive tour behind the scenes of the MotoGP™. As Members of this program, they can also enjoy attractive shopping benefits at thousands of Loyalty Merchants around the world.

The MotoGP™ circus has come to its twelfth stop at the GoPro British Grand Prix in Silverstone and the MotoGP™ Cashback Program ensures that there are highlights to be experienced both on and off the track.

Visitors can register for the program at the MotoGP™ Cashback Program Container or with one of the numerous promotion employees stationed around the racing circuit.

Those who have registered have the opportunity to try out a special exercise machine, which the MotoGP™ drivers use, to put their reflexes to the test.

Visitors can also look forward to an exciting competition with which the MotoGP™ Cashback Program grants motorsport fans a glimpse behind the curtains of the racing scene.

A glimpse behind the scenes at the MotoGP™

All visitors to the GoPro British Grand Prix who post a photo of their best MotoGP™ moment including the hashtag '#motogpcashback' on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter before midday on Saturday 24th August or on Sunday 25th August, have the opportunity to win an exciting tour behind the scenes of the MotoGP™ racing circus.

Attractive benefits with the MotoGP™ Cashback Program

At the heart of the MotoGP™ Cashback Program lies the MotoGP™ Cashback Card and the Cashback App. Thanks to these features, Members of the program can secure attractive benefits such as Cashback and Shopping Points when visiting the MotoGP™ events – whether for the journey to the event, booking accommodation or when purchasing tickets and merchandise from selected online partners or in the MotoGP™ fan areas.

The shopping benefits awarded Members of the MotoGP™ Cashback Program go well beyond the MotoGP™ races. Every time a Member uses their card to make a purchase at any of the 130,000 Loyalty Merchants worldwide, they will receive up to 5% Cashback and collect Shopping Points. These Shopping Points can then be redeemed on exclusive Loyalty Merchant offers.

Further information about the program, the competitions as well as the MotoGP™ Cashback Program's next stops can be found at MotoGP-Cashback.com.

