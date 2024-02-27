MWC2024 FiberHome Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberHome, centered its theme around "Connecting the Digital Bright Future." in MWC2024. The company unveiled its latest advancements in Sky-land-sea integration capabilities, network evolution, and digital transformation to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing wave of digital transformation.

5G Value Networking: Deployable Solutions Across Scenarios

FiberHome is a one-stop solution provider for 5G, "All-in-One" product series can simplify network and reduce construction costs. Introducing the xGTTH2.0 solution, FiberHome significantly cuts initial investments, enhancing network flexibility and utilization, especially in FWA network construction.

5G+ Industry: Unleashing the Power

FiberHome presented 5G applications tailored for industries like mining, petrochemicals, railways, transportation, and achievements in 5G-A high-capacity communication, RedCap, deterministic networks, and sensor fusion, bolstering applications in IoT, production, and positioning sensing.

6G: Pioneering Future Developments

As a core player in the IMT-2030(6G), FiberHome exhibited its latest 6G RHS prototype antenna array, 6GHz technology verification platform, and participated in key technology testing, contributing significantly to 6G research and standardization.

Smart ON: Innovating for the Post-400G Era

FiberHome is propelling optical network into the 400G era, unveiling technologies like single-wave rates exceeding 800G/Tbps and S/C/L multi-band communication. Innovations such as the FiONE digital twin network engine and fiber vibration sensing enhance network construction efficiency, maintenance, and robustness.

All-Optical Access: Connecting the Digital Future

Facing 10GE era, FiberHome offers comprehensive solutions for various scenarios, Leveraging FTTR, PON, and POL technologies, 50GPON system can facilitate a seamless network upgrade and reducing deployment costs. Additionally, the MiniPON solution aids in the rapid and cost-effective establishment of fiber broadband networks in remote rural areas.

Smart Marine Ecosystem: Efficient Marine Network Construction

As a leader in Marine network construction, FiberHome showcased EPC turnkey service processes, production-manufacturing capabilities. The second-generation submarine repeater has achieved 12,000km transmission, whereas the ROPA fiber capacity reached 48 pairs and system capacity 460Tbps.

OFC Innovation: Supporting Industry Development

As a major global fiber optical cable supplier, FiberHome exhibited its recent capacity strengths, including cutting-edge fiber products like the 19-core single-mode fiber for system transmission and the 7-core one for the super-optical network project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as the in-development Large-capacity and low-loss hollow-core fiber.

Digital Empowerment: Enhancing Production Management Efficiency

FiberHome presented a digital full-stack technology service solution based on large data collection and analysis, offering applications such as production monitoring, parameter optimization, quality control, and cost optimization, it can Promote Efficiency Improvement in Production Management.

Emergency Command: Contributing Chinese Wisdom to Overseas Cities

FiberHome DS series command center integrated communication system combines voice, data, and video dispatching methods, featuring real-time event location, on-site and rear-view video communication, and intuitive visual dispatching. The system is applied in emergency scenarios such as disaster relief, fire command, and traffic accidents, contributing Chinese wisdom to public safety in overseas cities.

FiberHome is committed to collaborating with industry peers to explore practical solutions for the digital future and to jointly promote the industry's sustained growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348523/FiberHome_MWC.jpg