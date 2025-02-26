MWC 2025 | New Calling Ushers in a New Era of Service Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice services remain at the core of what operators offer, playing a vital role in society. Over the past year, 5G has seen impressive growth with large-scale commercial launches, while 2G/3G networks have been phased out at an increasing pace. With over five billion users worldwide, VoLTE has become a must-have for 5G voice and video services. New Calling is gaining significant traction as we enter 5G-A, driving rapid evolution and innovation of voice services. At the upcoming MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei will showcase its latest advancements in New Calling, demonstrating how it can empower operators to build a service entry in the mobile AI era.

New Calling Ushers in a New Era of Service Intelligence

SVC4 Series of Solutions, Helping Build 5G Voice Networks

Huawei offers the SVC4 series of solutions to help operators build 5G voice networks. Single Voice Core (SVC), a bare metal container-based solution, is the world's first to fully converge 2G to 5G voice services, helping operators to continuously evolve their voice networks. Single Voice Roaming (SVR) applies CS roaming to VoLTE networks, making it a must-have when sunsetting 2G/3G networks. Single Voice Insight (SVI) helps improve network quality. Lastly, Single Voice Bypass (SVB) ensures reliable calls, even if there is a fault with peripheral equipment or data transmission. Huawei has recently launched the kite-like SBC to provide local switching, ensuring voice services always online.

New Calling Expands from China to the Global Stage, Building a Service Entry for Operators

New Calling, a groundbreaking innovation in 5G, is rapidly moving into commercial use. China Mobile, for example, has rolled out voice- and video-based services such as Visualized Voice Calling, Fun Calling, and Real-Time Translation on a massive scale. By 2024, these services had attracted 40 million users, convincing the operator to shift its focus from basic voice services to more content-rich offerings. Internationally, leading operators across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific are also making notable progress in commercializing New Calling.

In 2025, as more terminals with data channel support enter the market, users will be able to make interactive calls without the need to download any apps, allowing services to be seamlessly integrated into calls.

The evolution of foundation models has enabled Huawei to prepare the launch of the intelligent calling agent, built on its New Calling services. This agent will significantly improve the user experience and help operators transform the dial pad to an entry into a wide range of AI-powered services.

Industry Collaboration, Driving into the Future of 5G-A Service Intelligence

The success of the communications industry hinges on solid support and significant investments from operators, equipment vendors, chip and terminal providers, and standards and industry organizations. Huawei will work with all relevant parties to foster the development of New Calling, creating a win-win future for the calling industry.

At MWC 2025, we are looking forward to having in-depth conversations with global industry partners, working together to drive innovations for intelligent communications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628283/New_Calling_Ushers_a_New_Era_Service_Intelligence.jpg