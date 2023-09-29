MVNO Market worth $116.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation, diversification, network improvements, and a focus on the consumer experience will define the MVNO Market's future. In a constantly changing telecommunications environment, MVNOs will continue to adjust to market trends and consumer demands, providing competitive and personalised mobile services.

The MVNO Market size is projected to grow from USD 84.6 billion in 2023 to USD 116.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to MarketsandMarkets. MVNOs can leverage this advantage to offer seamless connectivity services across multiple regions, enabling multinational IoT deployments and leading to significant market growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator and Full MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer and Enterprise), Service Type (Postpaid and Prepaid), Business Model (Discount, Specialist Data, Ethnic, Business, International/Roaming, Youth/Media, Bundled and Others), and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Virgin Media Business (UK), Dataxoom (US), Lebara (UK), KDDI (Japan), Asahi Net (Japan), Virgin Mobile (US), Tracfone Wireless (US), Boost Mobile (US), Lycamobile (UK), Tesco Mobile (UK), Postemobile (UK), Airvoice Wireless (US), Asda Mobile (UK), Giffgaff (UK), Kajeet (US), Voiceworks (Netherlands), Ting (US), Red Pocket Mobile (US), Consumer Cellular (US), Hologram (US), 1oT (Estonia), Soracom (Japan), Onomondo (Denmark), Airlinq (US), EMnify (Germany), and 1NCE (Germany)

Based on subscriber, the enterprise segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprise MVNOs help enterprise IT markets expand their mobile options, such as better service and customer support, the ability to manage mobile users, and the expertise to integrate mobile data with existing desktop infrastructure. More and more enterprises seek better visibility and control over their mobile communications. One of the factors driving the growth of the enterprise segment is the desire to reduce costs while making the most of different, unified communications platforms and IoT services and offering employees access to data and applications anywhere, anytime.

Europe is expected to the largest market size during the forecast period.

The MVNO Market in Europe is highly competitive, as the UK, Germany and France have a strong focus on Research and Development (R&D) and innovation. MVNO has a strong starting base point in the European region. It has the highest market share among all the regions, owing to the number of MVNOs present and the average net revenue per user. The increasing adoption of integrated services such as VoIP and ISP through MVNOs for enterprises is making their business processes flexible and agile. The increasing demand for managing and maintaining broadband connectivity, mobility services, and data centers is expected to drive the MVNO services market in the Europe region.

Top Key Companies in MVNO Market:

The MVNO Market comprises major providers, such Virgin Media Business (UK), Dataxoom (US), Lebara (UK), KDDI (Japan), Asahi Net (Japan), Virgin Mobile (US), Tracfone Wireless (US), Boost Mobile (US), Lycamobile (UK), Tesco Mobile (UK), Postemobile (UK), Airvoice Wireless (US), Asda Mobile (UK), Giffgaff (UK), Kajeet (US), Voiceworks (Netherlands), Ting (US), Red Pocket Mobile (US), Consumer Cellular (US), Hologram (US), 1oT (Estonia), Soracom (Japan), Onomondo (Denmark), Airlinq (US), EMnify (Germany), and 1NCE (Germany). To increase their market share in the MVNO industry, these competitors havae used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

Recent Developments

In March 2023 , KDDI and Rakuten Mobile partnered to launch a new MVNO service for businesses. The service, KDDI Rakuten Mobile Business, was expected to offer mobile phone plans to businesses of all sizes.

, KDDI and Rakuten Mobile partnered to launch a new MVNO service for businesses. The service, KDDI Rakuten Mobile Business, was expected to offer mobile phone plans to businesses of all sizes. In February 2023 , KDDI and NTT Docomo entered into a partnership to launch a new MVNO service for students. The service, called KDDI Docomo Student, was expected to offer mobile phone plans to students at participating universities.

, KDDI and NTT Docomo entered into a partnership to launch a new MVNO service for students. The service, called KDDI Docomo Student, was expected to offer mobile phone plans to students at participating universities. In January 2023 , KDDI and China Mobile Japan partnered to launch a new MVNO service in Japan . The service, called KDDI China Mobile Japan, was launched to offer mobile phone plans to Chinese tourists visiting Japan .

MVNO Market Advantages:

In comparison to established carriers, MVNOs frequently offer more cost mobile plans, opening up mobile services to a wider variety of customers and companies.

Customers can select flexible plan alternatives from MVNOs that are tailored to their individual needs and usage patterns, lowering the possibility of overpaying for unused services.

Numerous MVNOs provide month-to-month or no-contract contracts, offering customers the freedom to transfer service providers or plans without incurring fees.

MVNOs offer a variety of plans, including prepaid, postpaid, pay-as-you-go, and data-only options, to cater to various customer segments.

Customers frequently have the option to modify their plans by choosing the quantity of data, talk time, and text messages they require, enabling the creation of specialised solutions.

By utilising the networks of significant carriers, MVNOs give customers access to wide-ranging coverage areas, including 4G and 5G networks.

MVNOs may concentrate on service innovation and aggressive pricing because they don't have to spend money on creating or maintaining physical network infrastructure.

Some MVNOs target particular demographics or niche markets, providing specialised services or features catered to particular client requirements.

BYOD rules, which let consumers use their own devices and may result in cost savings, are frequently supported by MVNOs.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the global MVNO Market by operational model, subscriber, service type, and business model and region in terms of value.

To forecast the size of the market segments to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the MVNO Market

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the MVNO Market landscape.

To strategically analyze the macro and micro markets to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total MVNO Market

To analyze the industry trends, pricing data, patents, and innovations related to the MVNO Market.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the MVNO Market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and Research & Development (R&D) activities.

