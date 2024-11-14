MUVIQ Crankshaft Damper Featured on Award-Winning Ram 3.0L Turbocharged I-6 Engine

TURIN, Italy , Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the automotive landscape evolves, MUVIQ continues to pioneer in its state-of-the-art engine drive products transforming the world of mobility. It was a proud moment for MUVIQ to have its cutting-edge light-duty damper prominently featured on the award-winning 3.0L Turbocharged I-6 Engine used in Ram 1500 Tungsten at the prestigious 2024 WardsÒ 10 Best Engine and Propulsion Systems Awards held in Detroit on October 10, 2024. In the show, MUVIQ participated as a support sponsor and displayed its range of world class light duty products strengthening its pedigree in the automotive space.

MUVIQ's award winning crankshaft torsional vibration damper is designed to reduce noise, vibration and harshness, and incorporates technology that maximizes power system stability and extends the lifespan of system and its associated components improving the vehicle's overall performance and fuel economy. This presence on Ram 1500 Tungsten engine exemplifies MUVIQ's commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry.

"The awards show attracted top industry OE giants from various countries, bringing the light duty engine industry together on a single stage. It was a great opportunity for MUVIQ to showcase its full range of light duty products in its booth and display its strong brand presence amongst OEMs; highlighting our commitment to delivering world class light duty products that enhance performance and efficiency in the automotive industry," said Michael McGahey, Sales Director - North America, MUVIQ.

Mike added, "MUVIQ's advanced crankshaft torsional vibration damper is a key component that contributes to engine performance and efficiency. The company looks forward to further advances and collaborations with Original Equipment Manufacturers which will shape the next generation of automotive technology."

MUVIQ's commitment to quality ensures every MUVIQ product and solution delivers unmatched reliability, efficiency, and customer experience, driving the industry to the future.

About MUVIQ

MUVIQ is a global pioneer in the research, design, and manufacturing of essential drive systems for truck, construction, agriculture, automotive, and industrial applications.

Leveraging its global R&D capabilities, MUVIQ is driving the future of mobility with passion and performance. With over 25 years of experience, we have emerged as the leading global system solution provider for hybrid and ICE engines, known for our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently. MUVIQ's highly engineered drive systems allow us to meet diverse customer-specific requirements around the world, spanning commercial, automotive, and industrial segments with excellence and reliability. MUVIQ's local-for-global strategy empowers us to deliver a full range of solutions tailored to the needs of local markets. With our diverse, passionate teams across the globe, united by a strong vision and shared values, we consistently outperform with continuous learning, respect one another, and deliver on our promises with unwavering excellence.

MUVIQ has not only advanced the way the world moves but has also pioneered innovations in products, systems, and partnerships designed for longevity. MUVIQ is revolutionizing the world of mobility, with a presence in more than 13 global locations with over 1,600 associates. For more information about MUVIQ, visit www.muviqofficial.com.