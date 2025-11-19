Mutual Fund Assets Market to Reach $55,851.0 billion in 2024 in the short term and $95,815.0 Billion by 2034 Globally, at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global mutual fund assets market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising financial literacy and awareness and increasing use of digital distribution channels. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks are further contributing to market expansion.

PORTLAND, Ore. , Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Mutual Fund Assets Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034," valued at $55,851.0 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034, reaching $95,815.0 billion by 2034. Key factors fueling this growth include rise in financial literacy and awareness, increase in use of digital distribution channels, and favorable regulatory framework to enhance transparency, investor protection, and market accessibility.

Report Overview:

Rise in financial literacy and awareness coupled with increase in the use of digital distribution channels have driven the demand for mutual fund assets, encouraging greater retail participation, spurring product diversification, enhancing operational efficiency, and the expansion of asset management companies (AMCs) into tier-II and tier-III cities. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks such as the introduction of investor-friendly disclosure norms are positively influencing growth.

However, the lack of personalized advisory along with high management fees and expenses pose significant restraints. Conversely, the increasing adoption of customized and goal-based products presents substantial opportunities for market players in the evolving mutual fund assets landscape.

Key Segmentation Overview:

The mutual fund assets market is segmented based on fund type, distribution channel, type, and region.

By Fund Type: Equity Funds, Bond Funds, Money Market Funds, Hybrid and Other Funds.

By Distribution Channel: Banks, Financial Advisors/Brokers, Direct Sellers, and Others

By Type: Active and Passive

By Region:

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

Market Highlights

By Fund Type, the equity funds segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to rising interest in capital market investments, increasing awareness of long-term wealth creation, and technological advancements to enhance investment accessibility and portfolio transparency.

By Distribution Channel, the financial advisors/brokers segment witnessed significant growth due to rise in personalized investment advisory demand, growing trust in expert guidance, expansion of advisory networks in smaller cities, and increase in awareness among investors.

By Type, the active segment is expected to register the highest growth, due to rising retail participation, increasing disposable incomes, and surge in awareness regarding personalized investment strategies.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $55,851.0 Billion Market Size in 2034 $95,815.0 Billion CAGR 5.4 % Segments covered Fund Type, Distribution Channel, Type, and Region Drivers • Rise in financial literacy and awareness • Increase in use of digital distribution channels Opportunities Customized and Goal-Based Products Restraints • Lack of personalized advisory • High management fees and expenses

Factors Affecting Market Growth & Opportunities:

Rising financial literacy and awareness, driven by government initiatives, educational campaigns, and the proliferation of financial content on digital platforms, has significantly boosted the mutual fund assets market. Additionally, the increase in the use of digital distribution channels, due to technological advancements and the growing penetration of smartphones and internet access, along with favorable regulatory frameworks such as SEBI's investor protection reforms and the introduction of direct mutual fund plans, are further accelerating market growth and transforming the mutual fund assets sector.

Growth of Online Distribution Channels: Online distribution platforms such as Zerodha, Groww, and Paytm Money are making mutual funds more accessible, while banks and IFAs remain important in smaller cities. Growing investor awareness is also boosting direct plan investments, changing fee structures, and distribution models.

Innovations in Mutual Fund Assets: Fintech tools like robo-advisors and mobile apps simplify investing, while data analytics enhance portfolio management. Emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI boost transparency and operational efficiency.

However, challenges such as high management fees and expenses along with lack of personalized advisory remain concerns for industry players. Asset management companies and fintech firms are focusing on enhancing cost-efficiency, customer engagement, and AI-driven personalized advisory services to drive broader adoption of mutual fund investments across diverse investor segments.

Regulatory Landscape & Compliance:

The regulatory landscape and compliance in the mutual fund assets market is a complex and evolving domain shaped by regional and international laws, market conduct guidelines, disclosure requirements, and risk management frameworks. These regulations are designed to ensure investor protection, transparency, market stability, and fair competition.

Government compliance requirements in the mutual fund assets sector focus on ensuring transparency, accountability, and investor protection in the management of funds and distribution practices. These include regular financial reporting, anti-money laundering (AML) measures, and know your customer (KYC) protocols, complying with securities regulations, and adhering to industry best practices and ethical standards.

Key regulations such as the MiFID II in the European Union, the Investment Company Act of 1940 in the United States, and the SEBI Mutual Funds Regulations and AIF Regulations in India play a crucial role in enhancing transparency, investor protection, and market integrity to ensure that fund operations remain compliant and investors' interests are safeguarded.

Technological Innovations & Future Trends:

Blockchain and tokenization enhance fund operations with automated compliance, faster settlements, and transparent record-keeping. Tokenized fund shares enable fractional ownership and improved liquidity in traditionally illiquid assets.

compliance, faster settlements, and transparent record-keeping. Tokenized fund shares enable fractional ownership and improved liquidity in traditionally illiquid assets. AI and smart tools help manage portfolios better by analyzing data, reducing risks, and adjusting investments to fit each investor's needs.

Thematic, ESG, and impact investing are gaining momentum, with funds targeting AI, biotech, and climate resilience attracting interest. Improved ESG frameworks and impact reporting address greenwashing concerns, while standardized metrics and audits are making these funds a core part of investor decisions.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the mutual fund assets market due to the region's strong economic foundation, well-established financial infrastructure, and high investor awareness. In addition, there is favorable regulatory support, technological advancement, and a mature investment culture. The U.S. leads the market in this region, driven by a large pool of institutional and retail investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, and individual investors. The region's dynamic retail landscape and increasing use of digital investment platforms, such as robo-advisors and online brokerage services, further contribute to its market dominance and growth potential. These factors collectively position North America as a global leader in the mutual fund industry. For instance, in February 2025, ProFunds launched the Ether ProFund (ETHFX), the first U.S. mutual fund designed to target the performance of ether, Ethereum's native cryptocurrency. This fund offers a convenient option for investors who prefer mutual funds over ETFs or direct crypto ownership. ETHFX invests in ether futures rather than the cryptocurrency itself and follows the success of ProFunds' earlier Bitcoin ProFund. The launch expands ProFunds' lineup of crypto-linked mutual funds, catering to growing investor interest in digital assets.

LAMEA is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to economic diversification efforts and the rise in investor awareness in the region, driving the expansion of capital markets and financial inclusion. In addition, the rise in foreign investments and government initiatives, such as regulatory reforms and infrastructure development, particularly in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, is expected to propel the market growth. The Middle East leads the market in this region by attracting international asset managers, promoting financial sector liberalization, launching sovereign wealth funds, and offering tax incentives to enhance portfolio diversification and investor confidence. For instance, in December 2024, HSBC México launched the HSBCMDL Multi-Activos Balanceado en Dólares, a balanced mutual fund designed for investors seeking global diversification with exposure to assets denominated in U.S. dollars. The fund invests in a mix of developed and emerging market equities, global bonds, and U.S. Treasury instruments, aiming for long-term returns. It avoids Mexican assets except for short-term liquidity needs. With a suggested minimum holding period of three years, the fund offers daily liquidity and is tailored for both individual and institutional investors.

Key Players:

Major players in the mutual fund assets market include BlackRock, Inc., The Vanguard Group, Inc., Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., State Street Corporation, Deutsche Bank AG, Schroders plc, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity Investment, Invesco Ltd., T.Rowe Price Group, PIMCO, Capital Group, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Banco do Brasil, Sanlam investments, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd., Morgan Stanley, and Mirae Asset Financial Group. These companies are focusing on expanding their service offerings, strategic partnerships, and enhancing technological innovation, data-driven solutions, and sustainability practices in the mutual fund assets industry.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In June 2025, Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd and U.S.-based BlackRock, launched Aladdin, BlackRock's renowned investment analytics and risk management platform, in India for the first time. This move followed SEBI's approval in May 2025, granting the company a mutual fund license. Aladdin aims to simplify and enhance investing for Indian users by combining Jio's digital-first approach with BlackRock's global expertise. The initiative marks a significant step toward making investment solutions more accessible and affordable for Indian investors.

In October 2024, T. Rowe Price launched its first thematic actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (Ticker: TTEQ), which began trading on NASDAQ in October 2024. This ETF focuses on high-conviction investments in innovative and fast-growing technology subsectors globally. Managed by Dominic Rizzo, the fund aims to provide long-term capital growth by investing at least 80% of its assets in companies driven by technological capabilities. The launch expands T. Rowe Price's active ETF lineup to 17, complementing its traditional mutual fund offerings with features like tax efficiency, competitive expense ratios, and intraday trading flexibility.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mutual fund assets market analysis from 2024 to 2034 to identify the prevailing mutual fund assets market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mutual fund assets market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mutual fund assets market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Mutual Fund Assets Market Report Highlights

By FUND TYPE

EQUITY FUNDS

BOND FUNDS

MONEY MARKET FUNDS

HYBRID AND OTHER FUNDS

By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

BANKS

FINANCIAL ADVISORS / BROKERS

DIRECT SELLERS

OTHERS

By TYPE

Active

Passive

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

