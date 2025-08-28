Must-See at IBC 2025: Gaudio Lab Showcases One-Stop Audio AI Solution for Content Localization

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudio Lab, a leading innovator in AI-driven audio technology, will introduce its latest solution, Gaudio Studio Pro, at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam this September. The platform is designed as an AI-powered, one-stop solution to streamline the complex process of content localization for global distribution.

Streamlining Global Content Delivery: Over 90% Faster Localization

1

Gaudio Studio Pro integrates multiple localization tasks—including source separation for M&E (Music and Effect) tracks, dubbing, music replacement, and cue sheet generation—into a single workflow. By consolidating these processes, the platform helps broadcasters and content providers cut production timelines by more than 90%, while significantly reducing costs compared to traditional methods.

Copyright-Safe, Creative-Friendly

One of the platform's standout features is its ability to automatically detect background music tracks and replace it with licensed alternatives from a library of over 110,000 professionally composed tracks, while preserving the original mood. This preserves the creative intent of original work while removing one of the biggest obstacles to overseas sales.

Reviving Legacy Content

Built on Gaudio Lab's award-winning AI audio separation engine, Gaudio Studio Pro can isolate dialogue, music, and effects from a single mixed master track, eliminating the need for separate audio stems in re-editing. This also makes it possible to revive older titles that only have the master file, allowing them to be re-edited and made ready for new markets without requiring original stems.

Co-Developed with Leading Sound Studio, Wavelab

To ensure both speed and premium quality, the platform was co-developed with Wavelab, Gaudio Lab's subsidiary and one of Korea's top-tier film sound studios. Wavelab's expert team also offers review and manual editing services, adding an extra layer of trust and delivering a broadcast-ready finish that meets the highest industrial standards.

"To Make Content Move Freely Across Borders"

"IBC offers a valuable opportunity to meet European broadcasters and distributors who struggle with the high costs and long timelines of content localization and international delivery," said Henney Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab. "Our mission is to make it easier for content to move freely across borders, enriching the global media landscape through trusted, world-class audio AI technologies."

Proven technology with Global Recognition

Gaudio Lab's technologies are globally recognized: its file mixing and mastering capabilities were adopted as an ANSI/CTA standard in 2022, and its AI audio separation and music recommendation system received CES Innovation Awards in 2023 and 2024.

Gaudio Lab will be exhibiting in the Future Tech Zone at RAI Amsterdam from September 12 to 15, 2025.

About Gaudio Lab

Founded in 2015, Gaudio Lab is a leading AI audio technology company dedicated to delivering superior audio experiences across a wide range of devices and platforms. The company develops advanced audio solutions for earbuds, smartphones, VOD, VR/AR, theaters, and automobiles, and is backed by prominent global investors including Softbank Ventures(exit), Samsung Venture Investment, and Naver Corp.

Gaudio Lab's groundbreaking technology is globally recognized and has been adopted into international standards, including ISO/IEC MPEG-H and ANSI/CTA. The company is the recipient of numerous accolades, including consecutive CES Innovation Awards (2025, 2024, 2023), was a finalist for the SXSW Innovation Award (2024), and was honored with the VR Award for Best VR Innovation Company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757842/1.jpg