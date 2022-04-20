Music video honoring soccer which features Lou Diamond Phillips and "Breaking Bad" star, introduced by ICE-T hits over 1 million views on YouTube as soccer stadiums re-open

"The video was filmed and edited and two weeks from being released when the more than 4,000 stadiums we were aiming for suddenly shut down. They re-opened, and we went from a few thousand YouTube views to over 1 million in just the last few months," says Jesse Stenger, one of the producers of the music video.

The video also features RJ Mitte, known as "Walter, Jr," from the show "Breaking Bad," and even comedian Carrot Top joined in on the fun.

"Lou Diamond Phillips was the perfect person for the video given his enormous popularity in South America for his role in the movie 'La Bamba,' which is why it was fitting that he was not only the goalie in the video, but he was actually blocking the soccer ball with the guitar as he reprised his role in the legendary film that brought the actor to international superstardom," says Stenger.

The original song was recorded and written by Brian Evans, a well-known crooner known in the jazz circle and who has received international acclaim, especially in Latin America and Asia.

"It's A Beautiful Game" honors soccer, and every day we are receiving requests to license the music video for the English-speaking fans who were sort of waiting for a 'follow the bouncing ball' song that is both lighthearted and entertaining. With over 4,000 stadiums, we focused on the country's soccer is most famous in, rather than any one specific team so that all stadiums could use it," Stenger concludes.

The music video was filmed in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Hawaii, and Las Vegas.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1IXFQBZW6k

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800516/ESW_Management.jpg

SOURCE ESW Management