Music, Mayhem, & Merriment: Capture the Spirit of the World's LGBTQ+ Pride Parades with Pride Run

LONDON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The music is pumping, the flags are waving, and spirits are high. Pride might only come once a year, but for those looking to keep the fun and festivities flowing long beyond the month of June, Pride Run is here to keep your pulses racing.

Taking the rhythm that powers Pride parades the world over, Pride Run - which will hit Steam for PC Fall 2019 - charges people with keeping their own parade on track, tapping to the beat to keep the party going. Lose the beat, however, and you'll find the crowds start to trail off and the parade loses its draw.

Featuring exclusive tracks from the disco-metal fusion that is Hard Ton, it's up to you to ensure that the crowds build, Pride lives up to its name and we bring the whole world together!

"We're a diverse development team, and many of us have been lucky enough to attend different Prides around the world. We felt it was about time someone took the sheer energy, passion and extravagance that emanates from these celebrations of LGBTQ+ culture beyond attendees and out into the wider world," says Ivan Venturi ,CEO & Game Director of developer IV Productions.

"Players who successfully grow their parades will then be tasked with taking on a boss in a one-on-one dance duel" adds Venturi "with the victor taking control of the city - and, in the end, the world."

"At its heart, Pride Run is a celebration of Pride events around the world," says Jonny Merritt, Head of Developer Relations at Green Man Gaming Publishing. "The game focuses on rhythm, taking the beat that defines many a march and making it a foundation of play. We think the fun nature of what is definitely a light-hearted, celebratory take on the Pride movement will translate well with gamers across the globe. As part of the launch of the game, Green Man Gaming is exploring ways of supporting LGBTQ+ rights charities who we feel are aligned with our inclusivity and diversity values. More exciting news to come."

Pride Run is a co-development with Steam Factory. Headed up by Giacomo Guccinelli, the team have delivered the super coloured, retro pixel over the top art style of the game.

Pride Run features: -

A sound track guaranteed to make you dance, but are you good enough to turn this into an awesome Pride parade?

Make all the people dance using your reflexes and rhythm.

Take on one of two game modes - Vanilla and Play Hard - whilst dancing to the beat of the amazing Hard Ton.

In Play Hard mode, choose which groups to add to the parades to take on those who question LGBTQ+ rights.

In Vanilla mode you'll follow the beat along the streets of each city.

Pride Run spreads love and pride across 16 cities around the world.

It offers an intuitive control system for classic rhythm action entertainment.

Pride Run will launch on Steam for PC Fall 2019.

Check out the brand new trailer here - https://youtu.be/NKD5Cq--o2c

Assets - https://bit.ly/2Xf4N29

About Green Man Gaming Publishing

Green Man Gaming Publishing works with independent development studios globally to market their own games and increase the visibility of games in a challenging marketplace. The industry expertise and knowledge of the publishing team provide developers with hands on and collaborative support that includes in-depth market analysis, integrated Marketing and PR campaigns, finishing finance options and global retail strategy.

Green Man Gaming has been recognised by leading bodies in the video gaming, business and technology sectors with over 30 awards received since it was launched in 2010.

www.greenmangaming.com

About IV Productions

Having launched his first game on the C64 in 1987, Ivan Venturi established IV Productions in 2012. Based in Bologna, Italy IV Productions develops PC and CONSOLE videogames, with particular attention to social, disability and gender-related issues.

https://www.ivproductions.it/

About Steam Factory

Steam Factory was founded by Giacomo Guccinelli and Michele Lanzo in 2012. The studio specialises in game art, animation and visual development.

About Hard Ton

Fused together in 2008 from the musical loins of DJ Wawashi and heavy metal singer Max, Hard Ton are the Italian duo with a larger than life disco sound. Their show, music and performance meet to create something that truly dares to be different: oversized queerness, fashion extravaganza and disco styled falsettos over acid basslines and Chicago house beats.

