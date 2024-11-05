MUSEUM OF ISLAMIC ART PRESENTS LANDMARK EXHIBITION SURVEYING THE ISLAMIC ARTISTIC TRADITIONS OF MOROCCO

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) unveiled Splendours of the Atlas: A Voyage Through Morocco's Heritage, on view until 8 March 2025. Organized as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, the exhibition presents around 200 objects to tell a multifaceted story of Moroccan history, society, artistic expressions, and how they continue to animate the nation's cultures today. The opening reception was attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Chairperson of Qatar Museums and the Years of Culture initiative, and Princess Lalla Hasna of Morocco.

Splendours of the Atlas: A Voyage Through Morocco’s Heritage installation image. Courtesy of Qatar Museums. Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture

Splendours of the Atlas includes loans from Moroccan institutions including the National Foundation of Museums and the National Library of Rabat that have never before been shown in Qatar. Previously unseen works from the collections of Qatar Museums, MIA, and the future Lusail Museum are also on display. Splendours of the Atlas is curated by Dr. Mounia Chekhab-Abudaya, MIA Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani said, "We are extraordinarily fortunate to partner with institutions across Morocco for our Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, which will greatly expand the ability of Qataris and those living in Qatar to gain insight into the grand Islamic traditions of our neighbor in North Africa. Our shared commitment to scholarship, scientific discovery, and artistic excellence has created a fertile basis for this year's rich Year of Culture program."

Years of Culture spearheads long-lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and other nations. It exists to promote respect and understanding among diverse cultures.

Splendours of the Atlas is organized thematically:

"Faces of Morocco : Landscapes and Society" will immerse visitors in a mosaic of photographs by Bruno Barbey , Irving Penn , Lalla Essaydi, Mous Lamrabat, and Mounir Raji .

: Landscapes and Society" will immerse visitors in a mosaic of photographs by , , Lalla Essaydi, Mous Lamrabat, and . "The Soul of Morocco : Kings, Saints, and Scholars" delves into Moroccan dynastic history.

: Kings, Saints, and Scholars" delves into Moroccan dynastic history. "Threads of Tradition: Morocco's Artisanal Mastery" explores the pivotal role of crafts in Morocco's many cultures.

Artisanal Mastery" explores the pivotal role of crafts in many cultures. "Traditional Sounds of Morocco " presents musical instruments that are used to create everything from the Andalusian melodies of the cities to the gnawa music of the South.

" presents musical instruments that are used to create everything from the Andalusian melodies of the cities to the music of the South. The final section is an ode to contemporary Moroccan craftsmanship. If features seven commissioned works by Moroccan artist Noureddine Amir , which respond to traditional crafts while reinventing them as new abstract works that hang from the gallery's ceiling.

