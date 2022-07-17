MURIYA LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND 'FANAR VIEWS' RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

The project boasts a limited selection of townhouses, twin- and standalone villas, fully serviced and furnished, with private pools overlooking the lagoons. Properties in Fanar Views are available with one-, two- and three bedrooms, offering resort-style living in a developed community. Buyers of all nationalities can also enjoy lifetime family residency, complimentary use of the Fanar Hotel & Residences' swimming pool, beaches, sports facilities, gym, business center and exclusive discounts at the hotel's restaurants.

"With the Governorate of Dhofar continuing to gain standing as a sought-after tourist destination and growing real estate market, Fanar Views is a great choice for living as well as a robust investment opportunity. As the first such development in the area, Fanar Views offers an ideal base from which to experience the beauty of the Governorate, complete with access to all of what Hawana Salalah as well as the key offerings that Fanar Hotel & Residences have to offer," said Seif Elkhouly, Chief Development Officer, Muriya. "As our latest prestigious neighbourhood, Fanar Views is designed with luxury living in mind, and whether for couples, families, or as a lucrative rental with high return on investment potential in Oman's rapidly-expanding subtropical city, the new neighbourhood unlocks the exceptional."

At the heart of the Governorate of Dhofar sits Hawana Salalah, where resort living becomes a lifestyle. The destination offers plenty of opportunities to live and invest throughout a growing range of freehold properties. Meanwhile, across its 13.6 million sqm Land Area, it offers 1,100 hotel rooms, 7km white sandy beaches, a 170 berth Marina, an Aqua Park, and a variety of bustling restaurants and cafes. Drawing residents and tourists from near and far, Muriya's flagship destination is brimming with life, offering open space, natural surroundings, and a place to be enjoyed for generations to come.

Muriya, the developer of Hawana Salalah, is a partnership between the leading government arm for tourism development in Oman, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), and the internationally acclaimed developer of fully-integrated towns, Orascom Development Holding (ODH).



Combining global and local expertise, Muriya is a partnership between the internationally acclaimed developer of fully-integrated towns, Orascom Development Holding (ODH) (70%) and the leading government arm for tourism development in Oman, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) (30%). Established in 2006, Muriya has been leading a solid business performance boasting investments worth over $750 million in developing Oman's most iconic Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs), while highlighting the Sultanate's history, heritage and natural beauty in the process. "Building Communities, Enriching Lives" is Muriya's priority across its portfolio of projects that includes, Hawana Salalah, Jebel Sifah and As Sodah Island, located in the Indian Ocean across the southern coast of Dhofar.

Muriya's flagship destination Hawana Salalah is located in the tropical city of Salalah in the Governorate of Dhofar southeast of Oman, with an area of 13.6 million sqm and will house a total of seven hotels, of which the 577-room Fanar Hotel & Residences, the 422-room Salalah Rotana Resort, the 82-room Juweira Boutique Hotel and the 19-beachfront hut, Souly Lodge are operational; totalling the available luxury hotel rooms to 1,100. The destination is home to Oman's first aqua park, the Hawana Aqua Park, a 170-berth marina, freehold residences, which are available to own or rent, and retail venues, restaurants and cafes.

Jebel Sifah, located 40 minutes from the capital city of Muscat, is spread over 6.2 million sqm and is designed to include five world-class hotels, of which the 68-room Sifawy Boutique Hotel is operational. It also houses freehold residences, which are available to own or rent, an 84-berth marina, and a wide range of dining and leisure facilities, and the 9-hole PGA Harradine signature golf course, Muscat's first course offering spectacular sea and mountain views to golfers.

