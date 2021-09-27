Munters signs strategic turnkey project to deisgn and build Scandinavian lithium battery laboratory

SOLLENTUNA, Sweden, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The climate change is driving the globally growing demand for lithium batteries. Munters has signed a strategic turnkey project to design and build a lithium battery laboratory in Scandinavia. This is yet another confirmation of Munters' position as a leading supplier to manufacturers of lithium batteries.

The agreement entails that Munters will design and build a full-scale laboratory for lithium batteries in Scandinavia. A key requirement for the client was Munters' capabilities to design the facilities along with competences to secure an efficient construction execution. This project will be delivered over the coming six months and the order value is estimated to MSEK 83.5.

Lithium battery production requires a highly controlled environment with stable temperature and humidity in order to guarantee high quality in the end-product and safety in production. Munters is a clear leader in complete climate solutions for production of the world's lithium batteries to the auto industry. Munters provides a better air environment for their sensitive processes along with lower energy costs and reduced carbon emissions.

"Sustainability and focus on reduced CO 2 emissions are clear megatrends in society today, says Klas Forsström, President and CEO of Munters. "We foresee that the market's strong focus on sustainability will continue to drive the increasing demand for lithium batteries. Munters has leading solutions for lithium battery suppliers and is a key enabler in the global roll-out of energy-efficient, high-performance battery facilities."

For more information:

Åse Lindskog, Interim Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ase.lindskog@munters.com

Phone: +46 (0)730 244 872

About Munters Group

Munters is a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 3,500 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 7 billion in 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/munters-group-ab/r/munters-signs-strategic-turnkey-project-to-deisgn-and-build-scandinavian-lithium-battery-laboratory,c3421660

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15490/3421660/1473187.pdf Munters signs strategic battery project

SOURCE Munters Group AB