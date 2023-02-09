Mumps Vaccine Market to Reach $3.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in unmet healthcare needs, and surge in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as mumps drive the growth of the global mumps vaccine market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mumps Vaccine Market by Age Group (Pediatric, Adult), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals and Clinics, Vaccination Centres): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global mumps vaccine industry generated $2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15770

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in unmet healthcare needs, and surge in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as mumps drive the growth of the global mumps vaccine market. On the other hand, stringent rules & regulations associated with vaccine development, high development cost, and low manufacturing capacity restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in promotional activities by manufacturers and rise in awareness about the importance of vaccination among individuals are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led the majority of pharmaceutical companies toward COVID-19 vaccine production, which in turn gave way to a steep decline in other vaccine productions such as mumps vaccines. This factor impacted the market negatively.

However, the global market for mumps vaccine has recovered slowly and steadily.

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By distribution channel, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global mumps vaccine market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is driven by the considerable number of patient visits to the hospitals for mumps vaccination after the pandemic.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15770

The pediatric segment to rule the roost-

By age group, the pediatric segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global mumps vaccine market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. Surge in awareness about mumps vaccination among the pediatric population in developed and developing regions fuel the segment growth.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global mumps vaccine market revenue, and is expected to dominate by 2031. This is due to the prevalence of a large number of mumps cases in the U.S. and other major regions across North America. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Market Players-

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc

Actiza Pharmaceuticals

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global mumps vaccine market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Vaccines Market by Technology Type (Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, and Other Vaccines), Indication (Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Rotavirus, Varicella, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella {MMR}, Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}, Polio, Hepatitis, and Other Indications), and End User (Pediatric, Adults, and Travelers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2031

Animal Vaccines Market by Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines) and Animal Type (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, and Aquaculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market by Disease Type (Hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis genetic, Acute hepatic porphyria, Primary hyperoxaluria type 1, Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease), by Route of administration (IV infusion, Subcutaneous), by End user (Research Institutes, Hospitals and clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market by Type (Tetravalent, Nonavalent, Bivalent), by Disease Indication (Cervical Cancer, Anal Cancer, Vulvar & Vaginal Cancer, Penile Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, Others), by Industry Vertical (Public and Private Alliances, Government Entities, Physicians, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Influenza Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type (Quadrivalent and Trivalent), Technology (Egg-based, and Cell culture), Age Group (Pediatric, and Adult), and Route of Administration (Injection, and Nasal Spray): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research