Multivitamin Melt Market to Reach US$ 1,614.7 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Essential Nutrients to Prevent Vitamin Deficiency

The multivitamin melt market is thriving as consumers seek convenient solutions for nutrient deficiencies caused by busy lives and processed food. Manufacturers are fueling growth with innovative melts catering to diverse needs, along with a rising focus on preventative healthcare. Explore the market drivers, competitors, and key players' market share in our Sample Report.

NEWARK, Del., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent research report by Future Market Insights, Inc., a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales in the global multivitamin melt market are estimated to reach a value of US$ 1,614.7 million by 2034, recording a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

High demand for multivitamin melts is mainly due to consumers lacking essential nutrients amid busy lifestyles and increasing processing of foods. Consumers are easily maintaining dietary gaps by adding multivitamin melts, which is pushing the market.

Manufacturers are constantly investing in product innovations and developments of unique product lines. They are focusing on developing sports nutrition melts, immunity booster melts, sugar-free melts, and vitamin melts to cater to the needs of people from various age groups.

Demand for sugar-free melts is anticipated to rise exponentially through 2034 amid the high prevalence of sugar intolerance. As per a report published in the National Library of Medicine in India, glucose intolerance levels are high among young adults residing in both urban and rural areas. Hence, government agencies are taking several steps to prevent an upcoming public health catastrophe in the country.

The multivitamin melt market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the forecast period. It is mainly attributed to the ongoing development of the healthcare sector worldwide. Modern consumers are looking for new melts that can help maintain their heart health and prevent chronic diseases.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global multivitamin melt industry witnessed steady growth at a CAGR of 7.4% in the historical period from 2019 to 2023.

in the historical period from 2019 to 2023. The United States multivitamin melt industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 327.7 million by 2034.

multivitamin melt industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of around by 2034. India's multivitamin melt industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 113.0 million by 2034.

multivitamin melt industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of around by 2034. Germany's multivitamin melt industry is set to attain a valuation of around US$ 184.0 million by 2034.

multivitamin melt industry is set to attain a valuation of around by 2034. Based on ingredient type, the B complex segment is set to account for a share of 62.5% in 2034.

in 2034. By flavor, the strawberry segment is anticipated to generate a share of around 48.3% in 2034.

"Increasing demand for non-GMO melts is creating new opportunities for key players. These melts are gaining impetus owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases. Their capability of enhancing the nutritional value of multivitamins is anticipated to spur demand." –says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The global multivitamin melt market is highly competitive. Leading manufacturers are constantly investing in product innovations and the development of novel products. High demand for sports nutrition melts, immunity booster melts, sugar-free melts, and vitamin melts is creating new opportunities for these companies in the market.

For instance,

In April 2022 , Wellbeing Nutrition, based in India , introduced the world's first eye vitamins. The company's latest Melts Eye Care range utilizes innovative nanotechnology to provide vitamins directly into the bloodstream. As compared to conventional tablets & capsules, these products are more bioactive and bioavailable.

