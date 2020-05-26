Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market to Reach $28.00 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 2.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Increase in number of pipeline drugs, surge in patient population, and rise in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) boost the global multiple sclerosis therapies market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market by Type (Immunosuppressants and Immunomodulators) and Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Intravenous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global multiple sclerosis therapies (IVA) industry garnered $22.99 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $28.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in number of pipeline drugs, surge in patient population, and rise in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) drive the global multiple sclerosis therapies market. However, unspecified etiology of the disease restrains the market growth. On the other hand, the introduction of disease-modifying drugs and usage of off-label drugs will create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1438

Covid-19 Scenario-

According to the National MS society's National Medical Advisory Committee, the decisions regarding disease modifying therapies should be collaboratively taken between the person with MS and his healthcare provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the basis of their expert advice the society recommends that people with MS should follow CDC guidelines along with additional information for people at risk for serious illness from COVID 19. People with MS should continue DMTs and discuss precise risks with their MS healthcare provider before stopping a DMT.

On the other hand, the pharmaceutical providers all over the world are tackling the situation in terms of production to meet essential requirements. Moreover, the medicinal and other requirement for therapies may witnessed either shortage or delay due to disruption in the supply chain.

The Immunosuppressant segment to maintain its lead status-

Based on type, the immunosuppressant segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to their beneficial effects for patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). The immunosuppressant suppresses the autoimmune attack in the patient's body and prevents relapses.

The oral segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period-

Based on route of administration, the oral segment contributed to the highest market share with more than two-fifths of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to significant therapeutic advances in the new orally administered drugs approved for the MS treatment.

North America to maintain its dominant by 2026-

Based on region, North America, accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market in 2018, owing to rise in U.S. FDA approvals for medications used in the treatment of MS and improved healthcare system in this region. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the high prevalence of MS in the Middle East countries.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1438

Leading market players-

Bayer AG

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ABBVIE INC.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

SANOFI

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Hadron Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Immunotherapy Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Psoriasis Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research