Multinational companies upbeat about investing in Bao'an district, S China's Shenzhen

Representatives of more than 160 famous multinational companies, foreign consulates and international chambers of commerce attended the 2023 Shenzhen-Zhongshan Joint Investment Promotion Conference in Bao'an district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on June 28.

Bao'an is known as the cultural root of Shenzhen and Hong Kong. (Photo/Guo Baoquan)

During the activity, Bao'an district briefed the guests on the development plan for the Jiuwei International Headquarters Area.

The Jiuwei International Headquarters Area is located near the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, while connecting to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It plans to develop into a "headquarters courtyard" for Fortune Global 500 companies by seizing the opportunities delivered by the fast growth of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Aaron Finley, a director from Deloitte China, said that many of the company's corporate clients want to seek development opportunities in Shenzhen.

"I think the construction of the Jiuwei International Headquarters Area is expected to bring more opportunities to them in expanding their businesses," said Finley.

Matin Schrei, research and development (R&D) director at Simetric Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., believes that the Jiuwei International Headquarters Area, which boasts a favorable geographical location, provides a suitable environment for the development of multinational companies and enjoys bright development prospects.

Bao'an district has more than 50,000 manufacturing enterprises and over 5,000 industrial enterprises above the designated size. More than 7,000 foreign-funded companies have settled here.

Shang Huijie, senior vice president of Siemens Ltd. China, said Siemens, which is building a R&D and innovation center for its motion control business unit in Bao'an district, has confidence in the area's manufacturing strength, strong innovation capability, ability to attract high-end talents, and resolve to build a global advanced manufacturing industry hub.

Klaus Zenkel, vice president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China and president of the chamber's branch in south China, believes that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has made remarkable development achievements in recent years and boasts an advanced infrastructure.

"Shenzhen enjoys bright prospects and companies that choose to operate businesses in the Greater Bay Area are bound to benefit from its development," he said.

