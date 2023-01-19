Multilateral Collaboration Essential to Bridging the Digital Economic Divide, says DCO Report

- Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) launches Bridging the Gap Report to highlight the importance of international cooperation to ensure digital prosperity for all

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) today launched the Bridging the Gap Report at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the critical need for greater international, multilateral cooperation to close the digital divide and ensure all nations can benefit from digital economies.

The report draws on an extensive global consultation with experts from multiple sectors and regions, which was undertaken by the DCO as part of its mission to empower member states to develop their digital economies and create prosperity and growth. Included in the report is an in-depth look at the challenges facing nations, especially smaller and developing nations, to gaining equal access to digital economies.

HE Deemah AlYahya, DCO Secretary-General, said: "Over the past two decades, the digital economy has grown at an unprecedented rate to become the backbone of our societies and an essential part of achieving sustainable development. With the abundance of opportunities however, the digital economy also brings formidable challenges, and it is critical to realize that these challenges can't be addressed by any one nation or private entity alone. Only through multilateral and multi-stakeholder cooperation can we address the challenges, make the most of the opportunities, and create a more inclusive and effective digital economy.

The report was compiled from original research and events, including a series of five round tables in five cities on five continents; a survey of businesses and consumers from 12 countries; and interviews with 37 digital economy experts.

"Bridging the Digital Gap is intended to be a valuable information resource on the digital economy to guide our member nations as they develop their own digital economies. In addition to information, advocacy and advisory services for member states, DCO is committed to building a more inclusive digital economy through effective multilateral cooperation to co-create and co-design impact-driven initiatives. We are calling on all stakeholders to come together and collaborate to create a digital economy that works for everyone, everywhere," said HE Deemah AlYahya.

