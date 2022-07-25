Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market to Reach $35 Billion by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market was about $12 billion in 2021, and this will progress at a rate of over 12%, to reach about $35 billion by 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the significant expansion of the automotive and electronics sectors.

The automotive sector generated the highest revenue in the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market, of around $5 billion, in 2021, which will grow by 12.4% in the coming years. The main factors pushing the requirement for MLCCs in the automotive industry are the growing acceptance of the EV and self-drive technologies, government guidelines for compulsory ADAS systems, and increasing application of smart techniques in the manufacturing process.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/multi-layer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-market/report-sample

Additionally, an EV requires far more MLCCs than an automobile driven by an internal combustion engine. As an EV has a much larger number of electrical and electronic components than an ICE-driven vehicle, it requires around 10,000 MLCCs. Hence, with the global outcry for pollution reduction, multi-layer ceramic capacitor market players are increasingly focusing on catering to the MLCC demand of EV OEMs.

The X7R dielectric type had the largest share, of around 30%, in 2021, as these capacitors have a high working temperature. Furthermore, this type of ceramic dielectric capacitor is apt for frequency-discriminating circuits, as well as bypass and decoupling applications. These dielectric MLCCs are also utilized for filtering and transient voltage suppression.

The high-range voltage capacitor category accounts for the largest share, of about 48%, in the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market in 2021. This was due to the innovative ceramic dielectric thin-layers and multi-layering approaches used in high-range voltage MLCCs, to offer high voltage and capacitance to electronic systems. They are used in a variety of applications, such as high-voltage coupling capacitors, inverter circuits, lighting ballasts, and switched-mode power supply systems.

Browse detailed report on Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast Report 2030

APAC was the market leader in 2021, with a size of about $5 billion, and the market will progress at the highest rate, of 13%. This will be due to the increasing usage of products containing MLCCs in the automobile and renewable energy industries. This is essentially because of their enhanced capacitance levels and capacitor shrinking.

Additionally, regional producers of MLCCs are working on using advanced technologies, with the intention of competing effectively. The People's Republic is among the major manufacturers of MLCCs. Chinese MLCC manufacturers have been focusing on catering to consumer electronics manufacturers. In this regard, the increasing need for consumer electronics in developing countries is boosting the consumption of MLCCs, which, in line, fuels the growth of the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market in the region.

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market Report Coverage

By Type

General Capacitor

Array

Serial Construction

Mega Cap

By Rated Voltage Range

Low Range

Mid Range

High Range

By Dielectric Type

X7R

X5R

C0G

Y5V

By End User

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Telecommunication

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Electroceramics Market Size, Share, Growth and Business Opportunities

Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth and Business Opportunities

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size, Share, Growth and Business Opportunities

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence