Multi-Cloud Networking Market to Reach $19.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 23.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of multi-cloud networking solutions and services, rise in demand for data recovery along with contingency planning, increase in adoption of cloud computing, and rise in internet penetration drive the growth of the global multi-cloud networking market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Multi-Cloud Networking Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global multi-cloud networking industry generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $19.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Prime determinants of growth

Increase in adoption of multi-cloud networking solutions and services, rise in demand for data recovery along with contingency planning, increase in adoption of cloud computing, and rise in internet penetration drive the growth of the global multi-cloud networking market. However, concerns associated with data security and privacy protection and lack of technical expertise in multi-cloud networking restrict the market growth. Moreover, surge in demand for cloud-based networking solutions and rise in number of SMEs are projected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47744

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global multi-cloud networking market, owing to address critical security issues and facilitate secure information access while working remotely.

Moreover, multi-cloud networking helped end users to improve the agility while servicing clients and ensuring adequate data security in the wake of the uncertainties brought up by the outbreak of the pandemic.

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global multi-cloud networking market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to adoption of solution by various end users for networking. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in adoption of professional services.

The public cloud segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the public cloud segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global multi-cloud networking market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to various advantages such as full control with higher scalability, flexibility, and cost reduction. However, the private cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to need of privacy and greater security.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global multi-cloud networking market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the need for multi-cloud networking solutions for a secure and efficient system. However, the SMEs segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to the cost-effective networking services.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47744

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global multi-cloud networking market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to infrastructure development and technology adoption in countries like U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the growing digital and economic transformation of the region.

Leading Market Players:

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

Nutanix,

Oracle,

VMware, Inc.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Cloudflare, Inc.,

F5, Inc.,

Akamai technologies,

Citrix Systems, Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/131f04efd2e63c9b110cdd6422d4486b

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Cloud Billing Market Expected to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2031

Cloud Analytics Market Expected to Reach $174.5 Billion by 2031

Cloud Managed Services Market Expected to Reach $319.4 Billion by 2031

Cloud Robotics Market Expected to Reach $43.73 Billion by 2031

Cloud OSS BSS Market Expected to Reach $68.5 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research