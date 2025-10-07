Multi Cancer Early Detection Testing Market to Reach US$ 7.52 Billion by 2033 as Galleri, CancerSEEK, and Next-Gen Liquid Biopsies Lead Global Adoption

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multi Cancer Early Detection Testing (MCED) Market is entering a high-growth phase as precision diagnostics and liquid biopsy technologies redefine cancer care. According to DataM Intelligence, the Multi Cancer Early Detection Testing Market Size reached US$ 1.67 billion in 2023, rose to US$ 1.92 billion in 2024, and is projected to grow to US$ 7.52 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2025–2033.

Cancer continues to be the leading cause of mortality worldwide, with nearly 10 million deaths annually. Traditional screening methods are cancer-specific, costly, and often invasive, leading to late-stage diagnoses that limit survival outcomes. MCED tests-using liquid biopsies, genomic signatures, and AI-powered analysis-offer the ability to detect multiple cancers from a single blood draw, even before symptoms appear.

Global adoption is accelerating, led by GRAIL's Galleri Test, Guardant Health's liquid biopsy platforms, and Exact Sciences' precision oncology solutions. Investments from Roche's Foundation Medicine and biotech innovators such as Burning Rock, Lucence Health, and Freenome are further shaping the competitive landscape.

Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/multi-cancer-early-detection-testing-market

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Multi Cancer Early Detection Testing Market'

70 – Tables

66 – Figures

195 – Pages

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Test Type

Galleri Test, pioneered by GRAIL, dominated the market with over 40% share (US$ 770 million in 2024). Its ability to detect over 50 types of cancers with high specificity has made it the benchmark in MCED adoption across the U.S. and Europe.

CancerSEEK, developed through partnerships involving Johns Hopkins, captured 25% of the market (US$ 480 million). The test is expanding rapidly in colorectal, ovarian, and lung cancer detection.

By Cancer Type

Breast cancer led the segment in 2024 (US$ 420 million), supported by early detection programs in the U.S. and Japan.

Colorectal cancer and lung cancer together contributed US$ 620 million, as liquid biopsy solutions gain traction over invasive colonoscopies and imaging scans.

Blood cancers and prostate cancers, valued at US$ 480 million combined, are benefiting from MCED's non-invasive detection advantages.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics accounted for US$ 950 million in 2024, reflecting their role as the primary hubs for early cancer diagnosis.

Diagnostic laboratories generated US$ 690 million, with large lab chains partnering with biotech firms to expand access.

Academic & research institutes, valued at US$ 280 million, remain critical for clinical validation, biomarker discovery, and regulatory pathway advancement.

Regional Insights: USA & Japan

United States

The U.S. leads the MCED market with revenues exceeding US$ 920 million in 2024. Growth is fueled by:

Strong uptake of Galleri and Guardant Health liquid biopsy solutions.

Integration of MCED tests into employer wellness programs and insurance coverage.

FDA fast-track designations and ongoing Medicare reimbursement approvals.

Recent development (2025): Exact Sciences announced a strategic partnership with Mayo Clinic to expand real-world validation of its MCED portfolio.

Japan

Japan's MCED market, valued at US$ 190 million in 2024, is gaining momentum due to:

A rapidly aging population and rising cancer burden (1 in 2 Japanese citizens expected to face cancer during their lifetime).

Government-backed initiatives promoting preventive cancer screening technologies.

Collaborations between Burning Rock Biotech and Japanese research institutions to accelerate local biomarker discovery.

to accelerate local biomarker discovery. Highlight (2025): Lucence Health launched an expanded liquid biopsy test in Japan, enhancing colorectal and gastric cancer early detection.

Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/multi-cancer-early-detection-testing-market

Industry Trends & 2025 Developments

AI in Diagnostics: AI-driven biomarker identification is increasing test sensitivity and specificity across multiple cancer types.

AI-driven biomarker identification is increasing test sensitivity and specificity across multiple cancer types. Reimbursement Pathways: Payers in the U.S. and Japan are piloting coverage for MCED, accelerating patient access.

Payers in the U.S. and Japan are piloting coverage for MCED, accelerating patient access. M&A Activity: In 2025, Guardant Health acquired a precision oncology start-up to integrate AI-based biomarker analysis into its MCED pipeline.

In 2025, to integrate AI-based biomarker analysis into its MCED pipeline. Clinical Validation: Large-scale trials involving over 200,000 patients worldwide are underway to validate the cost-effectiveness of MCED.

Large-scale trials involving are underway to validate the cost-effectiveness of MCED. Shift to Preventive Oncology: Governments are prioritizing early detection to lower long-term cancer care costs, opening new reimbursement opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

GRAIL

GRAIL leads the MCED space with its Galleri Test, currently the most widely validated early detection test. Backed by Illumina and industry partnerships, GRAIL is expanding across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Guardant Health

Guardant has established itself as a liquid biopsy leader, leveraging genomic sequencing to detect early-stage cancers. In 2025, the company enhanced its MCED portfolio with AI-powered detection of gastrointestinal cancers.

Exact Sciences

Known for its Cologuard® test, Exact Sciences is expanding into MCED through partnerships with research institutes. Its multi-analyte testing platforms are positioned to capture share in colorectal and pancreatic cancers.

Burning Rock Biotech & Lucence Health

These companies are driving innovation in Asia, focusing on cost-effective, scalable MCED solutions. Their tests are gaining regulatory traction in Japan and China.

Roche's Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine brings strong diagnostic credibility, with 2025 developments focused on integrating MCED into comprehensive genomic profiling solutions.

Strategic Outlook

The MCED market is at a pivotal stage of evolution. Four themes define its future trajectory:

Broader Clinical Adoption – Hospitals and insurers integrating MCED into preventive care. AI and Multi-Omics Expansion – AI models coupled with genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics enhancing accuracy. Regional Scaling – U.S. leading regulatory approvals, Japan focusing on preventive cancer strategies. Industry Consolidation – M&A will remain high as diagnostics firms strengthen pipelines and validation platforms.

Buy This Exclusive Report at Just USD 4350 Only: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=multi-cancer-early-detection-testing-market

Conclusion

The Multi Cancer Early Detection Testing Market, projected to grow from US$ 1.92 billion in 2024 to US$ 7.52 billion by 2033, is redefining global cancer care. With Galleri, CancerSEEK, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences leading the innovation curve, MCED is positioned to transform survival outcomes by shifting cancer detection from late-stage diagnosis to early intervention.

Related Report:

Pregnancy Testing Market to Expand from USD 1.72B in 2024 to USD 2.88B by 2033 on Rise of At-Home & Digital Diagnostics. Osteoporosis Testing Market to Surge: From USD 383M to USD 567M by 2030 on Aging & Preventive Care Buoyancy. Drug of Abuse Testing Market to Surge from USD ~7B to ~USD 11.7B by 2032 on Rising Regulatory & Workplace Screening Demand.

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg