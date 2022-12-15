Multi-Billion Opportunity in the Hair Wigs and Extensions Industry. The Demand to Skyrocket USD 19 Billion By 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the hair wigs and extensions market will grow at a CAGR of 16.06% during 2022-2028. APAC's hair wigs and extensions market is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 17.32% during the forecast period. The shift in middle-class spending patterns, image makeovers in urban communities, and increasing use of wigs in the fashion & entertainment industry are the key trends in the hair wigs and extensions market. APAC is the largest supplier of human hair that is used in the manufacture of wigs and extensions. Moreover, with the largest population in the world, APAC sources enough hair to maintain its position among global hair suppliers. Moreover, high spending by local customers directly relates to the surge in demand for hair wigs and extensions in the market. The increase in demand for these products presents business opportunities for established vendors and start-ups to enter the global hair wigs and extensions market in the next few years.

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market

Hair Wigs And Extensions Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 19.12 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 7.82 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 16.06 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Hair Extensions, Hair Wigs, Toupee, Hair Type, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Prominent Vendors Godrej, Great Lengths, Evergreen Product Group, Hairlocs, Klix Hair Extensions,Hair Visions

International, Racoon International, Xuchang Penghui, Xuchang Shengtai, Yinnuohair, Xuchang

Haoyuan, Cinderellahair, Inc., Locks & Bonds, Femme Hair & Beauty, Paula Young, Lord Hair,

Bohyme, Indique, India Hair International (IHI), Indo Hair, FN LongLocks, Diamond Hair Company,

Charm Hair, AY Hair Products, Diva Divine India, Aderans, Artnature, Hair Zone, Shake-N-Go

Fashion (SNG), Rebecca, Anhui Jinruixiang Hair Product, Hairdreams, Easihair Pro, Donna Bella,

SO.CAP., Ruimei Hair Products, Just Extensions, REMY NY, The Hair Shop, Balmain Hair, Human

Hair Argentina, Aleriana, Hair Life India, Bloomsbury, Beaudiva, OMGQUEEN, CheapWigSales,

RichFeel, Woven Hair, Madali, BELLAMI Hair, Mayvenn, True Indian Hair, Lush Wigs, TSD Hair,

Glam Seamless, His and Her Hair Goods, YH Hair, Dini Wigs, and Luxy Hair Page Number 304 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a

report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3608

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Increasing Use of Wigs in the Fashion & Entertainment Industry Many celebrities, actors, and models have recently admitted to using hair wigs. This is an important trend in the industry as the effect of celebrities openly wearing hair wigs represents an upturn among users to wear wigs for non-functional reasons. This recent interest in hair wigs also normalizes their adoption and removes the taboo of using wigs. The adoption of hair wigs is also gaining support from social media platforms, such as Instagram, by breaking the conventional stigmas associated with using wigs in the beauty and fashion industry. Such factors have given an unprecedented growth opportunity for the hair wigs and extensions market.

In 2017, hair care accounted for 18% of the total revenue and was the second-largest segment after skin care in the global beauty market. The hair care market includes several products and services for men and women. Although core products such as serums, shampoos, and oils are still in high demand, the demand for hair wigs and extensions is gradually increasing. Consumers who prefer medium-quality hair products purchase hair wigs and extensions since they cost less than high-end hair products and services and provide better results than cheap hair products. Thus, the urge to constantly improve their appearances drives the demand for hair wigs and extensions among men and women.

3D Printing Technology has Upgraded the Wig-Making Levels

The 3D printing technology of hair wigs has developed in a way that creates thousands of hair-like structures in a few minutes. The 3D-printing technology has taken wig-making to new levels. In the 3D printing of hair wigs, a mold of the customer's head is taken to map the areas with hair loss accurately. The 3D image of the scalp is used as a template to create a micro-thin "second scalp" on a 3D printer. The micro-thin, breathable bio-polymer material used in these wigs is antifungal and antibacterial and even adapts to the person's body temperature. Also, these hair wigs are appropriate for partial or full hair replacement. Researchers in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab discovered techniques to re-create these patterns while reducing the exceptional amount of design time that's usually required. The usual process is time-consuming and led the research team to create the new platform named Cillia, which enabled it to perform tasks that normally took hours in minutes. Great Lengths is the leading global manufacturer of 100% natural human hair extensions with an established presence among the biggest courtiers such as Great Britain, Italy, France, Austria, Germany, Scandinavia, Holland, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the US, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Hong Kong, the UAE, South Africa, the Caribbean, Japan, Mexico, and Thailand.

Why Should You Buy this Research Report?

In-depth data and analysis of the global hair wigs and extensions market's growth over the ensuing six years.

Global hair wigs and extensions market size estimation and contribution in the market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Analysis of the market's competitive environment and exhaustive vendor information.

Detailed information on the variables posing challenges to vendors in the global hair wigs and extensions market.

About The Report

"Glance through the hair wigs and extensions market report of more than 304 pages comprising 232 tables and 84 exhibits to develop a deep understanding of the industry."

The global hair wigs and extensions market size is provided for the forecast years 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The industry is segmented by product type, hair type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the industry, enabling customers to analyze the market thoroughly.

Key Company Profiles

Godrej

Great Lengths

Evergreen Product Group

Hairlocs

Klix Hair Extensions

Hair Visions International

Racoon International

Xuchang Penghui

Xuchang Shengtai

Yinnuohair

Xuchang Haoyuan

Cinderella Hair Extension

Locks & Bonds

Femme Hair & Beauty

Paula Young

Lord Hair

Bohyme

Indique

India Hair International (IHI)

Indo Hair

FN LongLocks

Diamond Hair Company

Charm Hair

AY Hair Products

Diva Divine India

Aderans

Artnature

Hair Zone

Shake-N-Go Fashion (SNG)

Rebecca

Anhui Jinruixiang Hair Product

Hairdreams

Easihair Pro

Donna Bella

SO.CAP.

Ruimei Hair Products

Just Extensions

REMY NY

The Hair Shop

Balmain Hair

Human Hair Argentina

Aleriana

Hair Life India

Bloomsbury

Beaudiva

OMGQUEEN

CheapWigSales

RichFeel

Woven Hair

Madali

BELLAMI Hair

Mayvenn

True Indian Hair

Lush Wigs

TSD Hair

Glam Seamless

His and Her Hair Goods

YH Hair

Dini Wigs

Luxy Hair

Market Segmentation

Hair Extensions

End-use



Lengthening and Volumizing





Coloring





Styling



Fitting Type



Clip-in





Micro Link





Tape-in





Glue-in



Hair Type



Human





Synthetic

Hair Wigs

End-user



Leisure





Beautification





Functional



Cap Type



Monofilament





Lace



Hair Type



Human





Synthetic

Toupee

By Gender



Men





Women



By Hair Type



Human





Synthetic

Hair Type

Human Hair

Hair Sourcing



By Product



Extensions





Wigs





Toupee





Synthetic



Synthetic Hair



By Product





Extensions







Wigs







Toupee

End-users

Individual Consumers

Entertainment & Fashion Industry

Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Online

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



Spain



France



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa



Nigeria

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:

Hair Loss Products Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global hair loss products market size will cross USD 4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The global hair loss treatment products market is witnessing robust growth, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. An increasing number of customers demanding hair loss products to meet functional purposes has been driving the market over the last few years. The number of people with androgenetic alopecia (hair loss & ailments) is growing at a steady pace.

U.S. Essential Oils Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The U.S. essential oils market size is to reach USD 6 billion by 2026. The consumption of the essential oils in the US is estimated at 96.45 kilotons in 2020 and is expected to reach 158.88 kilotons by 2026. The presence of a large volume of buyers in the end-user industries and the rising awareness of natural and organic products among consumers are major factors influencing the US market. The US is one of the major contributors to the global essential oils market as it is witnessing increasing application in the preventive healthcare industry. Factors such as surging aromatherapy and pharmaceutical applications, the increasing demand for "green solution," and the high adoption of natural products over synthetic products are the factors expected to contribute to the growth of the essential oils market in US.

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global non-surgical skin tightening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2021 to 2027. The heightened demand for non-surgical procedures and the devices used for the therapies are anticipated among the young and beauty-conscious population. Advanced devices used in medical aesthetics procedures and non-surgical skin tightening procedures enable secure and effectual non-invasive lysis of fats under the skin. The well-established key vendors such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on the strategies, expansion, and launches of innovative products in the industry.

Active Cosmetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global active cosmetics market size is expected to reach 16.85 billion in 2027. The market's healthy growth is attributable to the surge in the adoption of cosmetics formulated with active ingredients. The major driving factors of market growth are the growing awareness of skin care, higher disposable income, and a significant increase in the number of customers choosing natural and organic skin care products. People suffering from various skin and hair problems are focusing on adopting organic cosmetics, as these are derived from natural sources and are free from various harmful chemicals. Active cosmetics are personal care products that are either formulated/highly concentrated with active ingredients or is 100% active ingredient. The most common ingredients in active cosmetics include hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, and many more.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS

4.4.1 PRODUCT TYPE

4.4.2 HAIR TYPE

4.4.3 END USER

4.4.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.2 MARKET DYNAMICS: KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS, & RESTRAINTS

7.2.1 MARKET TRENDS

7.2.2 MARKET DRIVERS

7.2.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

7.3 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

7.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

7.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.6 ABOUT THE REPORT

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 3D PRINTING OF HAIR WIGS

8.3 RAW MATERIALS

8.4 MANUFACTURING PROCESS

8.5 IMPACT OF COVID-19

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 SHIFT IN MIDDLE-CLASS SPENDING PATTERNS

9.2 IMAGE MAKEOVERS IN URBAN COMMUNITIES

9.3 INCREASING USE OF WIGS IN THE FASHION & ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 INCREASING HAIR FALL AMONG MEN & WOMEN

10.2 GROWING DEMAND FOR FALSE HAIR AS A BEAUTY ACCESSORY

10.3 SOCIAL MEDIA ENABLING NEW DEMAND

10.4 HIGH DEMAND FROM CONSUMERS OF AFRICAN DESCENT

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 HIGHLY FRAGMENTED MARKET IMPEDING PROFITABILITY

11.2 RISING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH BRANDING AND MANUFACTURING

11.3 DISPUTES OVER HAIR SOURCING

11.4 INCREASING DEMAND FOR HAIR LOSS TREATMENTS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.2.1 KEY POINTS

13.2.2 HISTORIC DATA

14 HAIR EXTENSIONS

14.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.1.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.1.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY: HISTORIC DATA

14.2 HAIR EXTENSIONS BY END-USE

14.2.1 LENGTHENING AND VOLUMIZING

14.2.2 COLORING

14.2.3 STYLING

14.3 HAIR EXTENSIONS BY FITTING TYPE

14.3.1 CLIP-IN

14.3.2 MICRO LINK OR FUSION

14.3.3 TAPE-IN

14.3.4 GLUE-IN OR BONDED

14.4 HAIR EXTENSION BY HAIR TYPE

15 HAIR WIGS

15.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.1.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.1.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY: HISTORIC DATA

15.2 WIGS BY END-USE

15.2.1 LEISURE

15.2.2 BEAUTIFICATION

15.2.3 FUNCTIONAL

15.3 WIGS BY CAP TYPE

15.3.1 MONOFILAMENT

15.3.2 LACE

15.4 HAIR WIGS BY HAIR TYPE

16 TOUPÉES

16.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.1.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.1.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY: HISTORIC DATA

16.2 TOUPÉES BY GENDER

16.3 TOUPÉES BY HAIR TYPE

17 HAIR TYPE

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2.1 KEY POINTS

17.2.2 HISTORIC DATA

17.3 HUMAN HAIR TYPE

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3.2 HUMAN HAIR SOURCING

17.3.3 HUMAN HAIR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.3.4 HUMAN HAIR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY: HISTORIC DATA

17.3.5 HUMAN HAIR MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

17.3.6 HUMAN HAIR EXTENSIONS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.3.7 HUMAN HAIR WIGS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.3.8 HUMAN HAIR TOUPÉES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.4 SYNTHETIC HAIR TYPE

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4.2 SYNTHETIC HAIR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.4.3 SYNTHETIC HAIR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY: HISTORIC DATA

17.4.4 SYNTHETIC HAIR MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

17.4.5 SYNTHETIC HAIR EXTENSIONS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.4.6 SYNTHETIC HAIR WIGS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.4.7 SYNTHETIC HAIR TOUPÉES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18 END USER

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2.1 KEY POINTS

18.2.2 HISTORIC DATA

18.3 ENTERTAINMENT AND FASHION INDUSTRY

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY – HISTORIC DATA

18.4 INDIVIDUAL CONSUMERS

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY: HISTORIC DATA

19 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.1.1 MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION

19.1.2 DISTRIBUTION THROUGH RETAIL STORES

19.1.3 DISTRIBUTION THROUGH ONLINE WEBSITES

20 GEOGRAPHY

20.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

20.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

20.2.1 HISTORIC DATA

21 NORTH AMERICA

21.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.1.1 COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW

21.1.2 MARKET STRUCTURE

21.1.3 CONSUMERS

21.1.4 BASED ON GENDER

21.1.5 IMPORTS: WIGS & OTHER PRODUCTS FROM HUMAN HAIR

21.2 PRODUCT TYPE

21.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

21.2.3 HAIR EXTENSIONS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

21.2.4 HAIR WIGS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

21.2.5 TOUPÉES MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

21.3 HAIR TYPE

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

21.4 END USER

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST – HISTORIC DATA

21.5 KEY COUNTRIES

21.5.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 APAC

22.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.2 PRODUCT TYPE

22.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

22.2.3 HAIR EXTENSIONS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

22.2.4 HAIR WIGS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

22.2.5 TOUPÉES MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

22.3 HAIR TYPE

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

22.4 END USER

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

22.5 KEY COUNTRIES

22.5.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5.4 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 EUROPE

23.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.2 PRODUCT TYPE

23.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

23.2.3 HAIR EXTENSIONS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

23.2.4 HAIR WIGS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

23.2.5 TOUPÉES MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

23.3 HAIR TYPE

23.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

23.4 END USER

23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

23.5 KEY COUNTRIES

23.5.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5.2 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

24.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.2 PRODUCT TYPE

24.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

24.2.3 HAIR EXTENSIONS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

24.2.4 HAIR WIGS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

24.2.5 TOUPÉES MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

24.3 HAIR TYPE

24.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST – HISTORIC DATA

24.4 END USER

24.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST – HISTORIC DATA

24.5 KEY COUNTRIES

24.5.1 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5.3 NIGERIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25 LATIN AMERICA

25.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.2 PRODUCT TYPE

25.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

25.2.3 HAIR EXTENSIONS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

25.2.4 HAIR WIGS MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

25.2.5 TOUPÉES MARKET BY HAIR TYPE

25.3 HAIR TYPE

25.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

25.4 END USER

25.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST: HISTORIC DATA

25.5 KEY COUNTRIES

25.5.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25.5.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

26.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

27 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

27.1 GODREJ

27.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

27.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

27.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

27.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

27.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

27.2 GREAT LENGTHS

27.3 EVERGREEN PRODUCT GROUP

28 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

28.1 HAIRLOCS

28.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

28.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

28.2 KLIX HAIR EXTENSIONS

28.3 HAIR VISIONS INTERNATIONAL

28.4 RACOON INTERNATIONAL

28.5 XUCHANG PENGHUI

28.6 XUCHANG SHENGTAI

28.7 YINNUOHAIR

28.8 XUCHANG HAOYUAN

28.9 CINDERELLA HAIR EXTENSION

28.10 LOCKS & BONDS

28.11 FEMME HAIR & BEAUTY

28.12 PAULA YOUNG

28.13 LORDHAIR

28.14 BOHYME

28.15 INDIQUE

28.16 INDIA HAIR INTERNATIONAL (IHI)

28.17 INDO HAIR

28.18 FN LONGLOCKS

28.19 DIAMOND HAIR COMPANY

28.20 CHARM HAIR

28.21 AY HAIR PRODUCTS

28.22 DIVA DIVINE INDIA

28.23 ADERANS

28.24 ARTNATURE

28.25 HAIR ZONE

28.26 SHAKE-N-GO FASHION (SNG)

28.27 REBECCA

28.28 ANHUI JINRUIXIANG HAIR PRODUCT

28.29 HAIDREAMS

28.30 EASIHAIR PRO

28.31 DONNA BELLA

28.32 SO.CAP.

28.33 RUIMEI HAIR PRODUCTS

28.34 JUST EXTENSIONS

28.35 REMY NY

28.36 THE HAIR SHOP

28.37 BALMAIN HAIR

28.38 HUMAN HAIR ARGENTINA

28.39 ALERIANA

28.40 HAIR LIFE INDIA

28.41 BLOOMSBURY

28.42 BEAUDIVA

28.43 OMGQUEEN

28.44 CHEAPWIGSALES

28.45 RICHFEEL

28.46 WOVEN HAIR

28.47 MADALI

28.48 BELLAMI HAIR

28.49 MAYVENN

28.50 TRUE INDIAN HAIR

28.51 LUSH WIGS

28.52 TSD HAIR

28.53 GLAM SEAMLESS

28.54 HIS AND HER HAIR GOODS

28.55 YH HAIR

28.56 DINI WIGS

28.57 LUXY HAIR

29 REPORT SUMMARY

29.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

29.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

30 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

30.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

30.1.1 HISTORIC DATA

30.2 NORTH AMERICA

30.2.1 PRODUCT TYPE

30.2.2 PRODUCT TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.2.3 HAIR TYPE

30.2.4 HAIR TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.2.5 END USER

30.2.6 END USER: HISTORIC DATA

30.3 APAC

30.3.1 PRODUCT TYPE

30.3.2 PRODUCT TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.3.3 HAIR TYPE

30.3.4 HAIR TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.3.5 END USER

30.3.6 END USER: HISTORIC DATA

30.4 EUROPE

30.4.1 PRODUCT TYPE

30.4.2 PRODUCT TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.4.3 HAIR TYPE

30.4.4 HAIR TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.4.5 END USER

30.4.6 END USER: HISTORIC DATA

30.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

30.5.1 PRODUCT TYPE

30.5.2 PRODUCT TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.5.3 HAIR TYPE

30.5.4 HAIR TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.5.5 END USER

30.5.6 END USER: HISTORIC DATA

30.6 LATIN AMERICA

30.6.1 PRODUCT TYPE

30.6.2 PRODUCT TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.6.3 HAIR TYPE

30.6.4 HAIR TYPE: HISTORIC DATA

30.6.5 END USER

30.6.6 END USER: HISTORIC DATA

30.7 PRODUCT

30.7.1 HISTORIC DATA

30.7.2 HAIR EXTENSIONS

30.7.3 HAIR EXTENSIONS: HISTORIC DATA

30.7.4 HAIR EXTENSIONS BY END USE

30.7.5 HAIR EXTENSIONS BY FITTING TYPE

30.7.6 HAIR EXTENSIONS BY HAIR TYPE

30.7.7 HAIR WIGS

30.7.8 HAIR WIGS: HISTORIC DATA

30.7.9 HAIR WIGS BY END USE

30.7.10 HAIR WIGS BY CAP TYPE

30.7.11 HAIR WIGS BY HAIR TYPE

30.7.12 TOUPÉES

30.7.13 TOUPÉES: HISTORIC DATA

30.7.14 TOUPÉE BY GENDER

30.7.15 TOUPÉES BY HAIR TYPE

30.8 HAIR TYPE

30.8.1 HISTORIC DATA

30.8.2 HUMAN HAIR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

30.8.3 HUMAN HAIR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY: HISTORIC DATA

30.8.4 HUMAN HAIR MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

30.8.5 HUMAN HAIR EXTENSIONS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

30.8.6 HUMAN HAIR WIGS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

30.8.7 HUMAN HAIR TOUPÉE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

30.8.8 SYNTHETIC HAIR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

30.8.9 SYNTHETIC HAIR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY: HISTORIC DATA

30.8.10 SYNTHETIC HAIR MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

30.8.11 SYNTHETIC HAIR EXTENSIONS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

30.8.12 SYNTHETIC HAIR WIGS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

30.8.13 SYNTHETIC HAIR TOUPÉE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

30.9 END USER

30.9.1 HISTORIC DATA

30.9.2 ENTERTAINMENT & FASHION INDUSTRY

30.9.3 ENTERTAINMENT & FASHION INDUSTRY: HISTORIC DATA

30.9.4 INDIVIDUAL CONSUMERS

30.9.5 INDIVIDUAL CONSUMERS: HISTORIC DATA

31 APPENDIX

31.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1969449/Hair_Wigs_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence