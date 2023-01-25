Multi-Billion Opportunity in the Dental Contouring Market, Total Spending in the Dental Contouring Market to Reach Almost USD 4 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global dental contouring market will grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2027. The shift in dental practices across western countries from a solo practices to DSOs providing highly advanced dental care, and facilitating patients and dentists, has increased the demand for dental procedures. These factors positively influence the dental contouring market, demanding an increase in dental care. Global dental contouring is highly dynamic and diverse, with many global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of services and solutions to the end user. The dental contouring market has consolidated and witnessed many partnerships. It is expected that consolidation within the market will continue as vendors, particularly those with limited financial, operating, and marketing resources, seek to partner /combine with the leading global players that can provide growth opportunities.

DENTAL CONTOURING MARKET

Global Dental Contouring Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 3.86 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 2.78 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 5.65 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Segmentation Analysis Instrument, Application, Site, and Geography Largest Regional Market Europe Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey Page Number 264 Market Dynamics · Favorable Patient Demographics for Dental Contouring · Rising Acceptance of Cosmetic & Aesthetic Dentistry · Growing Awareness of Oral Hygiene & Aesthetic Dentistry in Emerging Economies Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3693

The surge in the Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism in the Global Market

Dental tourism is advancing phenomenally, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the medical tourism sector. People travel abroad for affordable, cutting-edge, pain-free dental care. It is often combined with vacation and tourism experiences in destinations where people travel for dental care. Due to improvements in healthcare around the world, dental tourism has become a growing trend and is gaining popularity worldwide.

Dental care in developed countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK, can be expensive. Therefore, people travel to less developed countries to avail low-cost dental care. There are many reasons why dental procedures are less expensive in developing countries. Labor and real estate costs are less in these countries, so dentists incur less cost for establishing and operating dental clinics. Moreover, malpractice insurance for dentists is not mandatory or, if present, is less expensive than in developed countries. US dentists have high-priced mandatory malpractice insurance, while dentists in Mexico do not have such a policy. Therefore, dentists in developed countries, such as the US, offer dental care services at a higher cost than those in developing countries.

Geographical Landscape

North America will likely witness an incremental growth of around USD 316.30 million during the forecast period. The US was the major revenue contributor to the North American dental contouring market and accounted for a share of around 90.12% in 2021. The process of dental contouring is significantly witnessing rising demand among consumers of all ages. Customers are focusing on getting an esthetically pleasing smile. Moreover, they are looking for instant and faster results while keeping affordability in mind. Hence, they are likely to opt for over-the-counter dental contouring products. Further, with the introduction of various dental contouring procedures, consumers are expected to look younger and more attractive and have improved self-confidence.

Key Prominent Vendors

Alliance Dental Care

Aventura Dental Group

Aqua Dental Clinic London

Axis Dental Clinic

Ballyclare Practice

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Smiles

Dental Folks

Dental Wellness Group

Dental Boutique

Dr. Yojna's Dental Clinic

Dr Jason Harvey

Elleven Dental

Facets Dental

Gentle Family Dentists

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Highfield Dental & Facial Clinic

Mayo Dental & Implant Clinic

Monarch Dental Clinic

Newton Centre Dental

Pacific Dental Care

Sensu

SidiDent

Sonrisa British Dental Clinic

Stunning Dentistry

The Studio for Aesthetic Dentistry

Tooth 'N' Care

Vilafortuny Laser Centre

Westwood Dental Group

Wildwood Dental Clinic

Market Segmentation

Instrument

Diamond Burs

Dental Drills

Sanding Discs

Application

Irregular Edges

Chips & Cracks

Minor Crowding

Tooth Overlapping

Others

Site

Canines

Central Incisors

Lateral Incisors

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

