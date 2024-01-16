Multi-Billion Opportunities in the Daylight Market, the Revenue to Reach More than $401.82 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global daylight market is growing at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2028. Rising installation of roof lights for commercial spaces, rising focus on energy efficiency, adoption of innovative technology, and a growing number of smart & self-sustainable homes are significant trends in the daylight market.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/4050

Daylight Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse in-depth TOC on "Daylight Market"

353 – Pages

157 - Tables

97 - Figures

Natural daylight plays a pivotal role in enhancing human health and well-being, especially in contemporary residential design and construction, including modern homes and villas. Its benefits are multifaceted, encompassing physical and mental health advantages and energy conservation in buildings. Scientifically validated, natural daylight has been shown to uplift mood, enhance productivity, and contribute to better sleep patterns, leading to overall improved health. Also, incorporating daylight can result in substantial reductions in energy consumption within residential structures, reducing reliance on artificial lighting and cooling systems. By adeptly integrating daylight into architectural planning, it becomes feasible to create residences that are not only comfortable and energy-efficient but also environmentally friendly.

The future of daylight systems holds significant growth potential, driven by advancing technologies and increased awareness. However, current adoption rates are primarily observed in developed countries like the US and Europe. Furthermore, the commercial and industrial sectors have seen larger installations compared to residential units. Windows, a key component of daylight systems, constitutes a mature market globally. Innovations in window technologies, including glazing, thermal performance, and materials like PVC, present renewed growth opportunities in the industry.

Predicted future market growth is poised to be fueled by technological advancements, material improvements, and heightened awareness. Despite this optimistic outlook, the daylight systems market remains highly fragmented, characterized by numerous regional and local vendors.

Daylight Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 401.82 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 283.92 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.96 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Installation, End-users, Commercial End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights

APAC dominated the global daylight market with approximately 43.12% of the market share in 2022.

The residential sector accounted for the majority share of the daylight market, comprising 57.43% of the market share in 2022.

Global replacement demand accounted for the largest market share of 52.85% in 2022.

In the commercial segment, retail and corporate offices generated the highest demand for daylighting solutions.

Windows accounted for 78.33% of the global daylight market.

Curtain walls are the fastest-growing daylight product and are primarily driven by growing commercial construction activities.

Urbanization to Create Market Opportunities

North America and Europe stand as mature markets for daylighting systems, experiencing growth fueled by product innovation and the integration of modern technologies, including smart solutions. The demand for these systems is complexly linked to construction output and the ongoing process of urbanization, a crucial factor in global power consumption patterns. Rapid urbanization contributes to increased job opportunities, improved living standards, and higher per capita disposable income, consequently enhancing the market potential for renewable resources such as daylight systems.

Anticipated demand for daylight systems is expected to be more pronounced in the commercial sector rather than residential, given the typically higher electricity consumption in commercial units. Daylight systems play a pivotal role in enhancing energy efficiency in both commercial and residential settings. As urbanization and living standards continue to improve, the demand for energy consumption is projected to rise, opening opportunities for renewable energy sources like solar energy. Daylighting systems emerge as an ideal solution for curbing energy consumption in urban environments.

The global urban population is on a trajectory of significant growth, with 66% projected to live in urban areas by 2050, up from 55% in 2017. The bulk of this urbanization surge, around 90%, will occur in Asia and Africa, according to the UN. Developing countries, including China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore, are witnessing a shift towards green building construction, environmental sustainability, and rapid expansion in residential and commercial markets, propelling market growth. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised to experience the fastest growth globally, while in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the commercial sector, especially in hospitality, retail, and shopping centers, is expected to drive market growth. Institutional buildings are also forecasted to contribute to growth. In Latin America, the penetration of daylighting systems is relatively lower, primarily limited to urban centers. Key markets in this region include Brazil and Mexico, where growth is expected due to increased construction activities.

Windows Maintain Dominance whereas Curtain Walls Poised for Remarkable Growth

Windows plays a pivotal role in daylighting systems, facilitating the entry of natural air and light into buildings while significantly influencing heat gain or loss. The rapid expansion of new housing construction, escalating industrialization and urbanization in developing nations, rising income levels, increased expenditure on premium products, and the enforcement of stringent building codes collectively drive the adoption of higher-value and energy-efficient window solutions.

Countries like Turkey and Indonesia are witnessing substantial growth as well. In Turkey, the surge in residential unit construction is propelling the demand for windows, with expectations of pent-up demand, particularly among younger consumers. Additionally, increased investments are projected to support the installation of window units in office structures. In Indonesia, the combination of advancing industrialization and improving household incomes is contributing to market growth. The growth of the urban slum population in the country is anticipated to bolster market expansion further.

Curtain walls stand out as architects' preferred choice, offering the advantage of allowing abundant natural light to permeate a building's interior space. Functioning as a vital component of a structure's coverup, these thin and often aluminum-framed curtain walls incorporate glass, metal panels, or thin stone infills. Predominantly featured in commercial buildings, these walls enhance aesthetic appeal by being externally installed. However, it's crucial to note that curtain wall installation is a complex and comparatively costly process compared to other daylighting systems, and they do not bear the load of the floor or roof.

The demand for visually pleasing and energy-efficient building designs, coupled with advancements in materials and technologies, has driven the increased adoption of curtain walls in construction. With sustainability taking center stage in the industry, curtain walls designed to optimize natural light and meet energy-efficient standards are gaining prominence. Also, the market dynamics are subject to change based on evolving trends and external factors, emphasizing the need for continual monitoring by industry participants to stay informed about developments and maintain competitiveness.

Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-daylight-market

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Key Company Profiles

VKR Group

Brett Martin

LAMILUX HEINRICH STRUNZ HOLDING

Kingspan Light + Air

Fakro

Sun-Tek Skylights

Onyx Solar Group

Skyview Skylight

Sunoptics

Skydome Skylights

Colombia Skylights

CrystaLite

Solatube International

Daylight America

Atrium Windows and Doors

Weather Shield

Airclos

IQ Glass

NorDan

Arbonia

Aluplast

Josko

Reynaers Aluminium

CoeLux

Roto

Roofglaze

Duplus Architectural Systems

Lonsdale Metal

Customize According to Your Business Requirement: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/4050

Market Segmentation

Product

Windows

Curtain Walls

Skylights

Installation

Replacement

New Construction

End-users

Residential

Commercial

Commercial End-User

Corporate Offices

Retail & Shopping Malls

Hospitality

Educational Institutions

Healthcare

Sports Facilities

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



India



South Korea



The Rest of APAC

Europe

The UK



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



The Rest of Europe

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa



The Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the daylight market?

What is the growth rate of the global daylight market?

Which region dominates the global daylight market share?

What are the significant trends in the daylight market?

Who are the key players in the global daylight market?

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-daylight-market?details=tableOfContents

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Doors and Windows Market in North America - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The North America doors and windows market to reach USD 84.96 billion by 2028.

Door Closer and Exit Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028: The global door closer and exit market is expected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2028

Skylight Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global skylight market to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2028.

Flooring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global flooring market is expected to reach USD 526.73 billion by 2028.

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319284/DAYLIGHT_MARKET.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg