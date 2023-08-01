Mucopolysaccharidosis Market to Accelerate Substantially, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies Working in the Market - Ultragenyx, Abeona, Homology, Denali, LYSOGENE, Allievex, Bellicum, Shire, Takeda

The dynamics of the mucopolysaccharidosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, mucopolysaccharidosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the mucopolysaccharidosis market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

The prevalence of mucopolysaccharidosis in all types is estimated to be one in every 25,000 births. However, because mucopolysaccharidoses, particularly the milder forms of the diseases, are frequently misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed, it is difficult to assess their true prevalence in the general population.

births. However, because mucopolysaccharidoses, particularly the milder forms of the diseases, are frequently misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed, it is difficult to assess their true prevalence in the general population. Leading mucopolysaccharidosis companies such as JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Immusoft of CA, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, Homology Medicines, Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc., LYSOGENE, Allievex Corporation, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Shire, Takeda, and others are developing novel mucopolysaccharidosis drugs that can be available in the mucopolysaccharidosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel mucopolysaccharidosis drugs that can be available in the mucopolysaccharidosis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment include JR-141, Autologous Plasmablasts, RGX-121, Adjuvant Immunosuppression (IS) Therapy, RGX-111, HMI-203, DNL310, LYS-SAF302, AX 250, BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Idursulfase-IT and Elaprase, and others.

Mucopolysaccharidosis Overview

Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) refers to a group of inherited metabolic disorders characterized by the accumulation of glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) within cells throughout the body. These complex sugars play crucial roles in maintaining healthy tissues and organs. However, in individuals with MPS, the body lacks specific enzymes necessary to break down GAGs, leading to their accumulation and subsequent damage to various tissues and organs. The causes of mucopolysaccharidosis are genetic in nature. Mutations in specific genes responsible for producing the enzymes required to break down GAGs result in their deficiency or malfunction.

Symptoms of mucopolysaccharidosis can vary widely depending on the specific type and severity of the condition. However, common mucopolysaccharidosis symptoms include skeletal abnormalities, such as short stature and joint stiffness, as well as progressive damage to organs such as the heart, liver, and spleen. The mucopolysaccharidosis diagnosis typically involves a combination of clinical evaluation, physical examinations, and specialized laboratory tests. Medical professionals may assess the individual's symptoms, family history, and conduct various imaging studies to evaluate organ damage and skeletal abnormalities.

Mucopolysaccharidosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The mucopolysaccharidosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current mucopolysaccharidosis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Mucopolysaccharidosis epidemiology scenarios in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market

Currently, there is no cure for mucopolysaccharidosis. The mucopolysaccharidosis treatment strategies aim to manage the symptoms and improve the quality of life for affected individuals. The mucopolysaccharidosis treatment approach often involves a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including geneticists, pediatricians, neurologists, and rehabilitation therapists. Therapeutic interventions for mucopolysaccharidosis typically include enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), which involves the regular infusion of synthetic enzymes to replace the missing or defective ones. ERT can help reduce the accumulation of mucopolysaccharides and alleviate some symptoms, such as organ dysfunction and skeletal abnormalities. Additionally, supportive care measures, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, are essential for addressing the various impairments associated with mucopolysaccharidosis.

In some cases, stem cell transplantation or gene therapy may be considered as potential mucopolysaccharidosis treatment options. Stem cell transplantation involves replacing the affected individual's bone marrow with healthy donor cells that can produce the missing enzymes. Gene therapy, on the other hand, aims to introduce functional copies of the defective gene into the patient's cells to enable proper enzyme production. Research and advancements in treatment options for mucopolysaccharidosis are ongoing, with the ultimate goal of developing more targeted therapies that can address the underlying genetic abnormalities. The management of mucopolysaccharidosis requires a comprehensive and personalized approach to address the diverse range of symptoms and complications associated with the condition, ultimately improving the quality of life for individuals and their families.

Key Mucopolysaccharidosis Therapies and Companies

JR-141: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Autologous Plasmablasts: Immusoft of CA, Inc.

RGX-121: REGENXBIO Inc.

Adjuvant Immunosuppression (IS) Therapy: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc/Abeona Therapeutics, Inc

RGX-111: REGENXBIO Inc.

HMI-203: Homology Medicines, Inc

DNL310: Denali Therapeutics Inc.

LYS-SAF302: LYSOGENE

AX 250: Allievex Corporation

BPX-501 and Rimiducid: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Idursulfase-IT and Elaprase: Shire/Takeda

Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Dynamics

The mucopolysaccharidosis market dynamics have witnessed a significant evolution in recent years. Mucopolysaccharidosis refers to a group of rare genetic disorders characterized by the deficiency or malfunctioning of enzymes responsible for breaking down glycosaminoglycans (GAGs), leading to their accumulation in various tissues and organs. These disorders present unique challenges due to their complex nature and the diversity of symptoms across different subtypes.

One of the key drivers impacting the mucopolysaccharidosis market dynamics is the increasing awareness and diagnosis of these disorders. Improved understanding of the disease, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and growing screening programs have contributed to the early identification of mucopolysaccharidosis patients. This has resulted in a rise in the demand for effective treatments and therapies, leading to increased research and development activities in the field.

Another significant factor shaping the mucopolysaccharidosis market is the emergence of innovative therapeutic approaches. Traditional treatment options have primarily focused on symptom management, but recent advancements have introduced novel therapies targeting underlying genetic abnormalities. Gene therapy and enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) are among the most promising treatment modalities, with ongoing clinical trials and regulatory approvals enhancing the therapeutic landscape for mucopolysaccharidosis patients.

However, the mucopolysaccharidosis market also faces certain challenges. Limited awareness among healthcare professionals, delayed or misdiagnosis, and high treatment costs pose obstacles to optimal patient care. Additionally, the rarity of these disorders and the associated small patient populations create unique market dynamics, often requiring specialized infrastructure and dedicated efforts to ensure effective treatment delivery.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Mucopolysaccharidosis Companies JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Immusoft of CA, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, Homology Medicines, Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc., LYSOGENE, Allievex Corporation, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Shire, Takeda, and others Key Mucopolysaccharidosis Therapies JR-141, Autologous Plasmablasts, RGX-121, Adjuvant Immunosuppression (IS) Therapy, RGX-111, HMI-203, DNL310, LYS-SAF302, AX 250, BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Idursulfase-IT and Elaprase, and others

Scope of the Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Mucopolysaccharidosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Mucopolysaccharidosis current marketed and emerging therapies Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Mucopolysaccharidosis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Mucopolysaccharidosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Key Insights 2. Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Report Introduction 3. Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment and Management 7. Mucopolysaccharidosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Mucopolysaccharidosis Marketed Drugs 10. Mucopolysaccharidosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Analysis 12. Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

