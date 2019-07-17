MuchBetter Pits Fans vs Streamers in Summer Series Tournament

Online poker fans compete with biggest names in streaming, with grand final offering seat at the European Poker Tour

LONDON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The payments company, MuchBetter , today announced its sponsorship of the first social online poker tournament of its kind. The tournament lets fans play against top poker pros for a chance to win a coveted seat at August's 2019 European Poker Tour in Barcelona, as well as the new tournament series, Lex Live 2 in London. Using PokerStars' Home Game platform, some of the biggest streamers in online poker, including Lex Veldhuis, have created their own private poker clubs, allowing them to compete directly with their community members across four game weeks this summer.

The Poker Clubs competing for the grand final are:

Beaker Army – club captain, Lex Veldhuis

Team OP– club captain, EVAisOP

Spraggy's Un-named Team – club captain, Spraggy

The Shabanimals – club captain, Arlie

ATB Rovers – club captain, Fintan Hand

Grnd empire – club captain, Felix Schneiders

Games will be played across 4 game weeks in July and August in club mini-leagues to decide the 600 Grand Final participants, made up of 100 from each club (the top 25 from gameweek will progress)" – when all 6 clubs and their captains go head-to-head. The top 3 of each gameweek will also win Grand Final bonus chips, as well as unique community prizes for busting their own team captain in their respective mini-league – while the winner of the grand final will win a full EPT Main Event package (covering the €5k entry, accommodation, plus expenses). 2nd, 3rd and -4th place finishes will also win Barcelona Main Event seats (with expenses) and 5th, 6th and 7th will win a place at LexLive 2. To sign up to a team, players simply need to download the MuchBetter app and deposit $10 onto PokerStars using their chosen club captain's unique deposit code. Details and T&Cs can be found here.

"At its heart, poker is all about community," said MuchBetter co-founder and CEO, Israel Rosenthal. "Poker sites have grown this community to such a degree that players can sit across the table with anyone anywhere on the planet, but we believe that the future of poker also involves going back to its home game roots through community tournaments like this. At MuchBetter, we're committed to being part of the poker community in all its forms and enabling players to play the game however they like. We know that every poker fan wants a seat at EPT Barcelona, and this tournament is a golden opportunity to secure a place"

"Like the other club captains, I know I go into this tournament with a target on my back," said Lex Veldhuis. "I'm sure my followers will love the idea of beating me in a private game, but don't expect me to go easy on them. I want to win this tournament as much as anyone, and make sure I come out on top against the other streamers. More than anything though, it's good to be taking part in something new. I started doing the Lex Live events because I know fans want to feel part of the poker community, and this tournament is the same. It's poker stripped back to basics, replicating the kind of private home game that got me into poker in the first place."

