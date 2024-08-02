MTD Group completes the acquisition of Ypsomed's Pen Needles and Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems and announces a significant investment plan for its European production sites

MILAN, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Technology and Devices (MTD) is pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of Ypsomed's Pen Needles and Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems (BGM) businesses, a strategic acquisition initially announced at the end of March. This acquisition marks a major step forward in MTD's mission to provide superior diabetes and obesity care solutions on a global scale.

Strengthening our position as the world's #2 player by increasing production capacity to over 2.5 billion pen needles

With this acquisition, MTD strengthens its position as the clear number two in the global pen needles market. This strategic acquisition not only solidifies our leadership in diabetes care but also underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for both self-care and professional use. We will integrate Ypsomed's pen needles operations into our European production and distribution network, bringing our total production capacity to over 2.5 billion pen needles.

An exclusive portfolio designed to comprehensively cover more patients, consumers and healthcare professionals

The integration of Ypsomed's businesses brings a wealth of advanced technologies and trademarks to MTD's diabetes and obesity portfolio, complementing our current product offering, which includes the G34, the thinnest and shortest pen needle on the market. With this acquisition, MTD strengthens its unique positioning by being able to supply a complete range of pen needles with 3, 5, and 6 bevels, Click Technology for an easy and secure fit, and single and dual protection in safety pen needles. Additionally, we have recently launched Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGMs), with tenders won in Italy marking our entry into this segment this year. This exclusive diabetes care portfolio underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation in both professional and consumer health. It includes medical sharps like the Safety Blood Collection Needle, the Vet Catheter, and the new Passive Safety Needle, Pic Protecto. Additionally, our 2024 consumer launches feature the new Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems (BPMs), nebulizers, footcare products, and insect repellents.

Reaching 3 billion new consumers by entering the Chinese and Indian markets

The acquisition provides entry into strategic, high-growth markets such as China and India, while also enhancing our presence in established markets, including North America, Germany and France. This expansion is a pivotal step for MTD as we continue to expand our global reach and influence within the diabetes care industry.

Investing in a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art production facility

In line with its growth and continuous improvement strategy, MTD is implementing a substantial investment plan to establish the most competitive production facilities for pen needles and lancets in Europe. These investments aim to increase capacity and further enhance the performance, quality, and ESG credentials of our production operations.

"The completion of this acquisition marks a transformative moment for MTD Group. By integrating Ypsomed's Pen Needles and Blood Glucose Monitoring businesses, we solidify our position as a global leader in diabetes care and establish ourselves as the second-largest producer of pen needles worldwide. This strategic move enhances our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions to our customers and expands our reach into key markets. Our significant investments underscore our commitment to scaling our operations efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents and remain dedicated to advancing the future of diabetes care," said Charles Bouaziz, CEO of MTD Group.

MTD was supported by Studio Legale LCA for the legal aspects, with Roberto de Bonis, Sara Consoli and Mario Niggeler.

About MTD Group

"Bring peace of mind by empowering everyone to be in control of their health, end to end, through intuitive monitoring, painless drug delivery, and easy-to-use solutions for everyday aches & pains."

Medical Technology and Devices (MTD) is a consumer health group owning a portfolio of global brands with leading position across Diabetes, Medical Sharps, Wound Care, Heart Monitors, Thermometers & Nebulizers. MTD owns Pic Solution in EMEA/APAC & Droplet in North America, iconic brands with up to 40+ years history and 90% of consumer awareness. The product portfolio is distributed in more than 100 markets - reaching half of the global population – thanks to direct operations in Italy, US, France, Germany, India and reaching the rest of the world via a long-established network of distributors. MTD has an extensive R&D division, which is designing and scouting the most innovative technologies to meet the fast-changing needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. The production is carried out in a state-of-the-art production system with 4 production sites across Europe. The Group was formed in 2018 from the merger of Pikdare and HTL Strefa and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. The company is led by an international management team and has approximately 1,400 employees.

www.mtdglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469174/4829787/MTD_Logo.jpg