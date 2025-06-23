MTCM Securitization Architects Partners with Tokeny to Launch Dual-Format Issuance Framework Bridging Traditional and Digital Securities

LUXEMBOURG, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MTCM, a Luxembourg-based securitization platform serving clients across Europe (www.mtcm.ch), the Americas, MENA, and Asia, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tokeny, the leading onchain operating system, to enable the issuance of both traditional and digital securities through a unified workflow.

This collaboration marks the launch of the first dual-format issuance framework in Luxembourg, where an ISIN-listed note and a permissioned security token are minted simultaneously from the same legal compartment, ensuring full fungibility and compliance across both formats.

Pedro Herranz, Managing Partner at MTCM, commenced: "The partnership with Tokeny allows us to industrialize a dual-issuance model that was previously not possible. We now produce a fungible twin issuance: one leg as an ISIN-listed note settled via a leading international CSD, the other as ERC-3643-based permissioned tokenized notes onchain. This structure enables investors and arrangers to choose between blockchain or traditional settlement, without compromising on compliance, operational efficiency, or investor protections."

Luc Falempin, CEO of Tokeny, added: "The dual issuance model is a practical way to help traditional investors get familiar with the onchain format. Once they try these assets, which are faster to settle, easier to access, and enhanced with features that weren't possible before, they will naturally prefer the modernized and better way to access, manage, and transfer securities. This would definitely accelerate the demands from buy sides and drive the adoption."

Under a white-label integration, Tokeny's T-REX tokenization platform has been embedded into MTCM's comprehensive end-to-end solutions. While MTCM acts as structurer, administrator and calculation agent, Tokeny provides easy-to-use interfaces to all stakeholders.

The integration is now live and supports the full lifecycle of a digital issuance, from onboarding and KYC to subscription and secondary solutions, within MTCM's white-labeled investor portal. Tokeny's technology simplifies complex workflows, embedding digital identity, AML/KYC verification, wallet integration, and cap table management into a single interface, reducing onboarding friction and improving transparency for all stakeholders.

This model significantly improves access, speed, and cost efficiency in structured finance. Institutional and professional investors can now self-custody digital securities, bypassing the high distribution and custodian costs typically associated with structured notes. For arrangers, this hybrid issuance opens up a wider distribution universe, combining reach through the traditional investors with new and blockchain-native investor segments.

With over €2.5 billion in assets under service and a 400% increase in AUS over the past two years, MTCM continues to expand its global footprint and lead innovation in hybrid financial structuring.

By merging the benefits of capital markets infrastructure with onchain efficiency, MTCM and Tokeny are redefining how structured investments are issued, distributed, and managed in a multi-rail financial future.

About MTCM

Founded in 2010, MTCM is a leading global securitization group with offices in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Spain, Panama, and Dubai. The firm specializes in structuring and delivering end-to-end, tailor-made securitization solutions under Luxembourg's Securitization Law. By making virtually any asset bankable and streamlining the relationship between investors and underlying exposures, MTCM empowers clients to access efficient, compliant, and scalable financing structures. The firm combines legal precision, operational agility, and deep structuring expertise to issue and manage complex financial instruments across both traditional and digital rails.

As a pioneer of hybrid issuances, MTCM consistently seeks to deliver the most efficient and agile solutions by combining the strengths of traditional capital markets infrastructure with the advantages of digital technologies—offering clients seamless access to both conventional and tokenized financial instruments. At MTCM, we don't just design structures—we make things happen.

About Tokeny

Tokeny is a leading onchain finance platform and part of Apex Group, a global financial services provider with over 13,000 people across 112 offices in 52 countries. With seven years of proven experience, Tokeny provides financial institutions with the technical tools to represent assets on the blockchain securely and compliantly without facing complex technical hurdles. Institutions can issue, manage, and distribute securities fully onchain, benefiting from faster transfers, lower costs, and broader accessibility. Investors enjoy instant settlement, peer-to-peer transferability, and access to a growing ecosystem of tokenized assets and DeFi services. From opening new distribution channels to reducing operational friction, Tokeny enables institutions to modernize how assets move and go to market faster, without needing to be blockchain experts.

Contact: info@mtcm.ch