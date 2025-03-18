RUST, Germany, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global provider of high-performance server solutions, unveiled its next-generation server platforms—ORv3 Servers, DC-MHS Servers, and NVIDIA MGX™ AI Servers—at CloudFest 2025, held from March 18-20 at booth H02. The ORv3 Servers focus on modularity and standardization to enable seamless integration and rapid scalability for hyperscale growth. Complementing this, the DC-MHS Servers emphasize modular flexibility, allowing quick reconfiguration to adapt to diverse data center requirements while maximizing rack density for sustainable operations. Together with NVIDIA MGX AI Servers, which deliver exceptional performance for AI and HPC workloads, MSI's comprehensive solutions empower enterprises and hyperscalers to redefine cloud infrastructure with unmatched flexibility and performance.

MSI Powers the Future of Cloud Computing at CloudFest 2025

"We're excited to present MSI's vision for the future of cloud infrastructure." said Danny Hsu, General Manager of MSI's Enterprise Platform Solutions. "Our next-generation server platforms address the critical needs of scalability, efficiency, and sustainability. By offering modular flexibility, seamless integration, and exceptional performance, we empower businesses, hyperscalers, and enterprise data centers to innovate, scale, and lead in this cloud-powered era."

AMD-Powered DC-MHS Servers to Fast-Track Cloud Deployments

The MSI DC-MHS server lineup, powered by AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors, delivers modular flexibility, high-density performance, and advanced scalability to address the diverse needs of modern cloud infrastructure. Designed with DDR5 DIMM slots and PCIe 5.0, these platforms provide unparalleled compute density and seamless scalability. Built on the OCP DC-MHS architecture and featuring the MGT1 DC-SCM module, they simplify deployment, validation, and maintenance processes, empowering cloud service providers to deliver agile, efficient, and cost-effective services at scale.

The CD281-S4051-X2: 2OU 2-node server engineered for the 21" 2OU2N 48VDC ORv3 infrastructure, delivering modular flexibility and high-density performance for scalable cloud environments. Each node supports a single AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor, 12 DDR5 DIMM slots, and configurable options for 12 E3.S NVMe SSD bays, ensuring exceptional compute and storage capabilities. Designed for 21" OCP ORv3 racks, it enables rapid integration and efficient scalability, making it a reliable choice for cloud providers seeking streamlined operations and high-performance deployments.

CD270-S4051-X4: 2U 4-node server purpose-built for high-density cloud computing environments. Each node is powered by an AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor and supports 12 DDR5 DIMM slots for outstanding memory performance. With three PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays per node, this server delivers efficient storage scalability. Its modular architecture supports air cooling up to 400W or liquid cooling up to 500W, ensuring optimal thermal management for demanding next-generation cloud deployments.

CX271-S4056: 2U single-socket server optimized for scalable cloud infrastructure. It supports an AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor up to 500W with 24 DDR5 DIMM slots across 12 memory channels, delivering industry-leading memory bandwidth. This platform offers flexible storage configurations, including 8 or 24 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays and PCIe 3.0 M .2 ports, making it an ideal choice for cloud providers seeking performance and adaptability for dynamic workloads.

Intel-Based Cloud-Ready Server Solutions for Mainstream Deployments

MSI's Intel-powered server platforms are designed to handle the most demanding cloud applications with exceptional performance and scalability. The CX270-S5062 is a 2U dual-socket server built for compute-intensive cloud workloads. Featuring dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors (up to 350W TDP), 32 DDR5 DIMM slots, and support for up to 24 PCIe 5.0 NVMe bays and 6 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, this platform provides seamless scalability, high-speed storage, and flexibility for diverse cloud deployments.

Additionally, MSI's D3065 and D3060 server motherboards deliver versatile solutions for mainstream deployments. Supporting Intel Xeon 6 processors with up to 350W TDP and 8 DDR5 DIMM slots, the D3065 focuses on high-performance, space-constrained deployments with advanced networking, including a PCIe 5.0 x32 riser card slot and 2x 25G SFP28 Ethernet ports, making it ideal for dense environments requiring high-speed connectivity. The D3060 emphasizes expandability and scalability, featuring 4 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and 2x 10GBase-T Ethernet ports, ensuring seamless integration for cloud infrastructures that prioritize flexible peripheral configurations.

NVIDIA MGX AI Server to Unleash AI and HPC Performance

The CG480-S5063 is a 4U AI server purpose-built for high-performance AI and HPC workloads, delivering exceptional compute and scalability to meet the demands of modern data centers. Powered by dual Intel Xeon 6 processors and supporting up to 8 FHFL dual-width GPUs, it features 32 DDR5 DIMM slots for high memory bandwidth and 20 PCIe 5.0 E1.S NVMe bays for ultra-fast data access, delivering the memory and storage performance required for complex, data-driven applications. Designed for energy-efficient air-cooled enterprise racks, this server supports flexible configurations that accelerate AI and HPC workloads of any size, offering enterprises a reliable and scalable solution for demanding compute environments.

Supporting Resources:

Watch the videos to see how MSI's latest AMD EPYC processor-based servers and Intel Xeon 6 processor-based servers are redefining data center performance.

