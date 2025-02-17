Msheireb Properties Announces 2025 Innovation in Design Awards in Partnership with Fast Company Middle East

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Msheireb Properties announced the 2025 Innovation in Design Awards, a prestigious initiative in partnership with Fast Company Middle East that champions creativity, innovation, and sustainability in design and architecture.

With an expanded list of categories, the second annual awards will highlight groundbreaking contributions that align with Msheireb Properties' vision of transforming urban living and advancing Qatar's position as a global hub for innovation excellence.

Aerial view of Msheireb Downtown Doha, showcasing its sustainable architecture and smart city design that exemplifies the innovation celebrated by the Awards. Aerial view of Msheireb Downtown Doha, showcasing its sustainable architecture and smart city design that exemplifies the innovation celebrated by the Awards.

"The Innovation in Design Awards presented by Msheireb Properties was created to promote design thinking as a catalyst for positive change, spotlighting ideas that tackle individual, community, and global challenges. By expanding the award categories for our second season, we want to inspire even more trailblazers who are redefining the future of urban living," said Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties.

"Design is the ongoing story of human progress. And so, to celebrate the best of design is to recognise some of the most important human achievements. By honouring outstanding design work, these awards will not only acknowledge corporate achievements but also inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence," said Ravi Raman, publisher of Fast Company Middle East.

The Innovation in Design Awards were launched last year to recognise exemplary design-driven solutions, signalling Msheireb Properties' plans to be an active player in shaping the future of design innovation in the Middle East. It was launched during the first Fast Company Innovation by Design Summit. This year's winners will once again be crowned during the official awards ceremony on the sidelines of the Innovation by Design Summit on May 21 in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Last year's winners included global brand consultancy Landor for human-centric design, cardiac diagnostic technology innovator Dr. Mario Garcia for technology-powered design, MAD Architects for sustainable design, and Pandora for luxury and lifestyle design.

Entries for the 2025 awards are now open to designers, architects, and innovators from around the world. Winners will be selected based on criteria such as replicability, design thinking, and audience impact at individual, community, and global levels. The expanded award categories for 2025 include:

Architecture and Urban Planning: Honouring built projects that significantly improve cities and neighbourhoods, including architecture and landscapes.

Product and Packaging: Recognising designs that enhance user experience and address real-world challenges.

Retail and Experiential: Highlighting retail concepts that bring products or services to life through innovative design.

Sustainable Design: Celebrating projects that use inventive design to meaningfully reduce environmental impact.

Technology-Driven Design: Acknowledging designs that seamlessly integrate advanced technologies.

Travel and Hospitality: Recognising innovative approaches to creating memorable and enjoyable experiences for travelers and guests.

Emerging Designer Middle East: Honouring up-and-coming talent from the Middle East region who are shaping the future of design.

To enter the 2025 Awards for Innovation in Design, please visit https://event.fastcompanyme.com/innovation-in-design-awards-2025/ while submissions close on April 10th, 2025.

This initiative is part of Msheireb Properties' ongoing efforts to promote sustainable urban development and enhance quality of life through innovative and thoughtful design solutions. It reinforces Msheireb's dedication to creating a brighter, more sustainable future while positioning Doha as a leading city for cultural and design excellence.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting Qatar's 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation's objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, employing a new approach by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city embracing modern residential units, mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest covered pedestrian square in the region.

