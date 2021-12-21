MSD Romania recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for 2021

BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Romania, an affiliate of the American multinational pharmaceutical company developing and producing medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health products, have been certified as one of the Best Places to Work for 2021. This certification marks the exceptional work that MSD has been doing to foster a culture that places employee wellbeing and safety at its core. This is the first time that MSD Romania has achieved the certification, and credits the achievement to employees' commitment to excellence, and shared values.

The certification is based on a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework that reflects the very latest in workplace trends. Commenting on the recognition Kostas Papagiannis, Managing Director for MSD Romania said, "We are very proud of this certification which demonstrates our commitment to each member of our team, supporting the development of a culture of unity in diversity. This recognition comes in a challenging period, when standing by our employees was one of our main priorities, and we continued to develop a culture aiming to strengthen our resilience, while we advanced our mission to save and improve lives."

Simona Cristina Giurgila HR Lead MSD and AH Romania credits this achievement to the company high performing culture, she said, "Best places to Work certification demonstrates the commitment of each member of MSD Romania team to ensure an inclusive and collaborative workplace environment, where people are respected and their wellbeing is a priority. Through all initiatives we foster a dynamic organizational culture that stimulates innovative thinking, while ensuring opportunities for employees to grow and contribute to MSD's mission. I'm very proud of what we achieved together as a team!"

Every year, more than 25 organizations in Romania apply to get certified. The participating organizations are evaluated through two assessments process and, on meeting the qualifying criteria, are certified as a Best Place to Work for a period of 1 year.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

SOURCE Best Places to Work