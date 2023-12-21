MSD Gulf Awarded Medical Education Partner of the Year by Emirates Oncology Society

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biopharmaceutical company MSD GCC has won the prestigious 'Medical Education Partner of the Year' Award from the Emirates Oncology Society (EOS). This accolade is a testament to MSD's unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare by developing innovative multidisciplinary educational programs.

The award ceremony was a part of the fourth annual Emirates Oncology Society conference, which took place on the 22nd – 23rd of September under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Commenting on the achievement, Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society, said: "We are pleased to honor MSD, acknowledging their steadfast dedication to advancing healthcare through the development of innovative educational and multidisciplinary programs. This recognition underscores MSD's dedication to improving healthcare standards and outcomes, ultimately benefiting patients and the medical community. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to further advance various aspects of the healthcare industry".

The award recognizes MSD's commitment to advancing the healthcare industry and improving patient care through the development of unique and innovative programs such as 'Angels,' designed to equip nurses with the knowledge and skills needed to manage immune-related adverse events efficiently. "UpToDate", another impactful program by MSD, supports healthcare professionals as the UpToDate platform is an evidence-based clinical resource providing evidence-based information on a wide range of medical topics, diseases, conditions, treatments, and medications, enabling them to deliver top-quality patient care.

Other programs include "Link MdT" which focuses on strengthening Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) practices by building connections between Lung cancer MDTs in the Gulf region and established lung cancer MDTs in other countries. Through this program, MSD is facilitating collaborations and knowledge exchange, which would contribute to enhancing the quality of patient care and expertise in lung cancer management.

MSD also developed the 'Networks of Immuno-oncology' program that establishes connections and networks among oncologists and provides them with the latest updates related to cancer immunotherapy. Through this program, oncologists can share their clinical experience and best practices in the field. With this, MSD aims to advance the effective application of immunotherapy in the treatment of cancer and improve patient outcomes.

Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director of MSD GCC, said: "This recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare, improving medical education, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes. We take immense pride in the Emirates Oncology Society's recognition of our educational and networking initiatives aimed at improving patient care and equipping medical professionals with essential tools and knowledge.

"This award further underscores the significant impact of our Angels, UpToDate, Link MdT, and Networks of Immuno-oncology programs and the value they bring to the oncology field." He continued.

The Emirates Oncology Society's annual conference serves as a platform for healthcare professionals to exchange knowledge and experiences, fostering collaboration and innovation in the field of oncology. MSD GCC's commitment to medical education aligns seamlessly with society's goals, and this award underscores the company's dedication to improving healthcare standards and patient outcomes.

About MSD

For more than a century, MSD, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for the world's most challenging diseases. MSD is a trade name of Merck & Co., Inc., with headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.

Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, we collaborate with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs, and partnerships. Today, MSD continues to be at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases that threaten people and communities around the world - including cancer, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer's disease, and infectious diseases including HIV and Ebola.

MSD products have been present for over 30 years in the GCC region through its local distributors in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar & Oman, and MSD ranks among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the region. MSD provides innovative medications in several therapeutic areas, including Anti-Infectives, Diabetes, HCV, HIV, Oncology, and Anesthesia in addition to several specialized Vaccines. For more information, visit www.msd.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter at MSD GCC.

