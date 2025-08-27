MS Pharma Establishes MENA's First Biologics Manufacturing Hub in Saudi Arabia, Advancing Regional Leadership and Global Partnerships

MS Pharma inaugurates Middle East's first biologics manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia , SFDA-approved and built to meet EMA and FDA standards.

in , SFDA-approved and built to meet EMA and FDA standards. Specialized in monoclonal antibodies and complex peptides , with in-house bioanalytical labs.

, with in-house bioanalytical labs. Strategic platform for global partners, enabling localized and contract manufacturing access to MENA, EU, and US markets.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Pharma has officially inaugurated the first biologics' manufacturing facility in the Middle East, strategically located in Saudi Arabia. The facility has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), establishing a hub for advanced biopharmaceutical production in the MENA region.

MS Pharma Biologics Facility in Saudi Arabia From the inauguration Ceremony of MS Pharma’s Biologics Facility in Saudi Arabia

With formulation, fill & finish, and lyophilization capabilities, this USD 50 million investment positions MS Pharma as the region's leading biologics player. It also positions the company as a trusted partner for global pharmaceutical companies seeking market access to Saudi Arabia and the MENA region through local manufacturing and contract manufacturing solutions for broader international markets.

The factory is designed to meet the highest international regulatory standards, including EMA and US FDA, and specializes in monoclonal antibodies and complex peptides — two of the most in-demand biologic treatment classes worldwide. The plant also features the region's first in-house bioanalytical testing laboratories, eliminating the need for overseas testing services and accelerating time-to-market for critical treatments.

"This launch is a defining milestone for MS Pharma and the MENA biopharmaceutical landscape," said Ghiath Sukhtian, Chairman of MS Pharma. "We are proud to be driving forward a regional biologics platform that aligns with global healthcare demands and delivers high-value, complex medicines in collaboration with international partners."

Kalle Känd, CEO of MS Pharma, added: "This facility goes beyond production—it's a strategic enabler for global partnerships, offering regional access and contract manufacturing capacity for the international markets. It also unlocks localization incentives and strengthens our contribution to national and regional goals for local content, high-skilled employment, and technology transfer".

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's localization goals and Vision 2030, the Riyadh facility leverages industrial incentives and a strategic location to serve the Kingdom, the MENA region, and export markets in the EU and US—reinforcing MS Pharma's role as a regional biologics leader with the capabilities, capacity, and compliance to support diverse markets and enhance its value as a manufacturing and partnership platform.

About MS Pharma

MS Pharma is a leading multinational pharmaceutical company committed to expanding access to high-quality medications across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. Founded in 1989 in Amman, Jordan, the company employs over 2,000 people across 12 countries and operates five manufacturing facilities in Jordan, Algeria, and Saudi Arabia. MS Pharma's portfolio spans the development, manufacturing, and distribution of generics, complex injectables, and biosimilars, treating a broad range of therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular, and central nervous system disorders, supporting better health outcomes across the region.

For more information:

communication@mspharma.com

www.mspharma.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759181/MS_Pharma_Biologics.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759178/MS_Pharma_Saudi_Arabia.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759179/MS_Pharma_Logo.jpg