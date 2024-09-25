Ms. GUGU MKHIZE EMERGES VICTORIOUS AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2023

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Gugu Mkhize emerges victorious as the "Most Inspiring Women Leader (Insurance Training Authority), South Africa - 2023" at the distinguished Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards, an esteemed annual event organized by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, recognizes exceptional international brands across various industries. GBM's comprehensive evaluation process assesses numerous factors, including leadership excellence, impact on the industry, community and social impact. Ms Gugu MKhize has distinguished herself through outstanding performance in these areas, achieving well-deserved commendation from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine said, "We are incredibly proud to honor Ms. Gugu Mkhize with the 'Most Inspiring Women Leader (Insurance Training Authority), South Africa - 2023' award. Her unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and commitment to excellence have not only set a benchmark in the insurance industry but have also inspired countless professionals across South Africa. Ms. Mkhize's achievement is a testament to the profound impact she has made, and we look forward to seeing her continue to shape the future of this vital sector."

Commenting on winning the award, Ms. Gugu Mhize, CEO, INSETA, said, "Winning the Global Brands Awards for Most Inspiring Women Leader for 2023 is a profound honour and a testament to the collective efforts of my incredible team and the unwavering support of our community. This recognition fuels my commitment to fostering inclusive leadership and empowering the next generation of leaders. Additionally, INSETA being named the Best Training Institute for 2023 is a reflection of our relentless dedication to excellence in education and skills development. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future."

ABOUT INSETA

The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (INSETA) is a pivotal organisation in South Africa dedicated to fostering skills development and enhancing educational opportunities within the insurance and related sectors. Established to address the industry's specific training needs, INSETA plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable growth by aligning workforce capabilities with market demands. It offers a range of innovative programmes, including learnerships, internships, and bursaries, aimed at improving the qualifications and competencies of both new entrants and existing employees. Through its initiatives, INSETA not only enhances the professional standards of the insurance sector but also contributes significantly to the broader goals of national economic development and transformation.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. We offer a curated selection of leading brands across various categories, including the top 10 laptop brands, best mobile brands, best car brands in the world, top air conditioner brands, best luxury handbag brands, and more on our website to help you choose the best brands for your needs. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

Find a curated selection of leading brands across various categories, including the top 10 laptop brands , best mobile brands, top air conditioner brands , and more on our website. This resource may assist the visitors in selecting the best brands for their needs

To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Awards 2023, please click on the following link:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311174/4478332/GBM_Awards_2023_Logo.jpg