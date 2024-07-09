Mrs Wordsmith Announces Promotion of Brandon Cardet-Hernandez to President and Hiring of Aimée Bryan as First Chief Customer Officer

The ed-tech company continues to scale globally and is evolving its c-suite to meet the mission and moment

BOSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs Wordsmith, one of the world's leading educational content providers, today announced the promotion of Brandon Cardet-Hernandez to the position of President, effective immediately. Mr. Cardet-Hernandez has been with the company since 2023 as its Chief Strategy Officer. Also joining Cardet-Hernandez in the C-suite is Aimée Bryan, who leaves LEGO to join the company as its first Chief Customer Officer.

These hires follow a series of successful ventures for the company, including:

The launch of Word Tag, a science-backed vocabulary-focused video game, available in more than 60% of U.S. school districts via a partnership with ed-tech platform Clever

A first-of-its-kind partnership with gaming platform Roblox through the launch of Words of Power, a social-emotional learning vocabulary-building game

Recognition as one of the World's Top Ed-Tech companies in TIME Magazine for 2024

Together, Cardet-Hernandez and Bryan will be charged with harnessing individual customer and school-based interest in Mrs Wordsmith's suite of evidence-based and pedagogically proven products, which include books, tabletop games, and video games. They will drive the continuing growth in global markets and across the U.S., developing innovations to target literacy learning with a science-based approach.

"Literacy is one of the world's great equalizers, and I firmly believe game-based learning is an essential tool in this mission," said Pierre Lagrange, Executive Chairman of Mrs Wordsmith. "I can't think of two more experienced and driven professionals to take the reins of our strategic growth plans and help ensure our products are in more homes and classrooms."

Prior to joining Mrs Wordsmith in 2023, Cardet-Hernandez served as the Senior Education Advisor to former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and as the Director of Strategic Initiatives for the NYC Department of Education. A former special education teacher, Brandon has sat at the helm of two high schools, leading both institutions through transformational change. He currently serves on the Boston School Board.

"I've spent my career committed to ensuring that kids win. We know that strong literacy skills are the bedrock for advancing economic and health outcomes. I'm excited and honored to lead our stellar team at Mrs Wordsmith in creating data-driven, science-backed tools that empower students, teachers, and parents to achieve," said Cardet-Hernandez. "It's a gift to work alongside Pierre, Aimée, and the entire Mrs Wordsmith team to continue growing our products' impact and getting our tools in young people's hands. Together, we can close the opportunity gaps rooted in sub-literacy and strengthen life-long learning."

Bryan most recently led product innovation in the Creative Play Lab at the LEGO Group, pioneering learning through play. As an award-winning edtech/healthtech founder herself - winner of Axa's Health Tech & You 2019 Award within Mental Health in Children Challenge - Aimée joins Mrs Wordsmith as an advocate for arming the next generation with the skills to shape their future.

"Mrs Wordsmith presents me with the perfect opportunity to combine my passion for learning through play - arming the next generation with the skills they need to change our world for the better, and to showcase the power of tech for good. I can't wait to get started," said Bryan.

Both leaders assumed their roles July 9.

About Mrs Wordsmith

Mrs Wordsmith is a team of artists, game designers, writers, data scientists, teachers, and researchers. The company was founded in 2015 by Sofia Fenichell, a mother and writer with a simple vision: to create educational content that worked, and that her kids wanted to use. Schools weren't keeping pace with entertainment and technology, and she was determined that language would not be left in the dust. Using Hollywood-quality animation and state-of-the-art game design, Mrs Wordsmith creates books, games, and apps to improve the reading and writing outcomes of kids aged 4-11, and to make word learning hilariously fun both at school and at home.